Cellular devices: PTA issues safety steps to limit radio frequency exposure

Tahir Amin Updated 03 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has issued precautionary measures to limit the radio frequency exposure from cellular devices.

The authority stated that in accordance with best international practices, the PTA has also put in place process of Type approvals; all devices are evaluated to ensure their conformity to international manufacturing standards including health and safety standards.

This ensures that all such type approved devices by the PTA conform to prescribed power limits for radio frequency usage as per international practices.

Scientists warn 5G will have serious potential health effects

Regarding safe use of cellular devices in a public notice, the PTA stated that it is committed to the health and wellbeing of Pakistani cellular device users.

Current research indicates that cellular devices do not pose a direct health problem for users, it added.

The PTA stated advised that precautions can, however, be taken to limit the radio frequency exposure from devices which included; rationalise the amount of time spent using wireless device, preferably using a speakerphone, handsfree, earpods to limit exposure.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

