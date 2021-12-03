ANL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-5.51%)
ASC 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-4.52%)
ASL 14.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-7.15%)
BOP 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.88%)
BYCO 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-6.12%)
FCCL 17.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-6.33%)
FFBL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-7.26%)
FFL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-6.82%)
FNEL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-6.76%)
GGGL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-5.85%)
GGL 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-6.35%)
HUMNL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.45%)
JSCL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-5.27%)
KAPCO 32.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.17%)
KEL 3.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-3.06%)
MDTL 2.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.64%)
MLCF 34.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.71 (-7.3%)
NETSOL 95.50 Decreased By ▼ -7.30 (-7.1%)
PACE 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-9.19%)
PAEL 21.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-7.43%)
PIBTL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.31%)
POWER 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-6.38%)
PRL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-7.1%)
PTC 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.69%)
SILK 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.58%)
SNGP 38.68 Decreased By ▼ -3.02 (-7.24%)
TELE 15.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-6.53%)
TRG 81.73 Decreased By ▼ -6.02 (-6.86%)
UNITY 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-6.51%)
WTL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-6.82%)
BR100 4,401 Decreased By ▼ -269.99 (-5.78%)
BR30 17,494 Decreased By ▼ -1340.29 (-7.12%)
KSE100 43,234 Decreased By ▼ -2134.99 (-4.71%)
KSE30 16,698 Decreased By ▼ -877.9 (-4.99%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,745
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,285,631
37724hr
0.85% positivity
Sindh
476,017
Punjab
443,240
Balochistan
33,488
Islamabad
107,765
KPK
180,146
US MIDDAY: Wheat rallies

Reuters 03 Dec 2021

CHICAGO: U.S. wheat futures jumped on Thursday as a series of import tenders and fears of rain damage to Australia’s harvest took attention away from concerns over the spread of the new coronavirus variant.

Soybean and corn futures also advanced.

Global demand for wheat put renewed focus on the ebbing availability of milling-grade wheat, with top supplier Russia considering further export restrictions and alternative supply from Australia made uncertain by torrential rain.

Saudi Arabia said it is seeking 535,000 tonnes of wheat, after Egypt on Monday bought 600,000 tonnes in its biggest purchase in years. Tunisia and Jordan also made purchases.

“Wheat, particularly in position with global exporters, is in very short supply,” said Jim Gerlach, president of Indiana-based broker AC Trading.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) was up 26 cents at $8.16-1/2 a bushel by 11:00 a.m. CST (1700 GMT).

The market extended a rebound from near three-week lows struck on Tuesday, when investor jitters over the impact of the new Omicron variant sparked a broad sell-off.

Inflationary pressures helped lift grain prices, Gerlach said.

“Everything is colored right now by this underlying inflationary current,” he said.

In Europe, wheat on Paris-based Euronext also climbed.

Supply concerns last month pushed CBOT wheat to a nine-year high and Euronext to an all-time peak.

“The supply shortfall in the northern hemisphere is pushing buyers to go for more Australian wheat,” said Ole Houe, director of advisory services at brokerage IKON Commodities in Sydney. “But we have more lower quality wheat crop.”

wheat crop US MIDDAY wheat export wheat rates

