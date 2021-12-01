Palm oil ticks higher from 8-week low, Omicron worries linger

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Wednesday, after hitting an eight-week low in the previous session, as broader markets recovered from a sell-off sparked by concerns over the Omicron coronavirus variant, although lingering fears capped gains.

The benchmark palm oil contract for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 23 ringgit, or 0.49%, to 4,695 ringgit ($1,117.59) a tonne in early trade.

Fundamentals