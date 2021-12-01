ANL 14.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.78%)
CBOT wheat may retest $7.84; downward wave c incomplete

Reuters 01 Dec 2021

SINGAPORE: CBOT March wheat may retest a support at $7.84 per bushel, a break below which could cause a fall to $7.71-3/4.

The contract is riding on a wave c from $8.55-1/4. This wave is capable of travelling to $7.71-3/4. The bounce triggered by the support at $7.84 seems to be ending around a resistance at $7.99-1/2, the 76.4% retracement of the uptrend from $7.76-1/2.

The retracement analysis also reveals a deep reversal of the uptrend. The low at $7.76-1/2 is highly likely to be revisited.

A further gain from the current level may be limited to $8.03-3/4.

On the daily chart, the lower channel suggests a target of $7.72-1/4. The current correction could be similar to the one from the Aug. 13 high of $7.95-1/4.

Wheat may extend loss to $7.59, as the previous correction reversed around 61.8% of the uptrend.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Wheat

