ANL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.24%)
ASC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.32%)
ASL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.42%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.14%)
BYCO 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.92%)
FCCL 18.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.87%)
FFBL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.76%)
FFL 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
FNEL 10.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
GGGL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.95%)
GGL 32.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.97%)
HUMNL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.25%)
JSCL 17.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 33.25 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (5.89%)
KEL 3.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.62%)
MDTL 2.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.18%)
MLCF 36.45 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (6.86%)
NETSOL 102.16 Increased By ▲ 3.66 (3.72%)
PACE 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.29%)
PAEL 23.55 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.73%)
PIBTL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.32%)
POWER 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.65%)
PRL 13.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.68%)
PTC 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.25%)
SILK 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.80 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.68%)
TELE 16.93 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.04%)
TRG 90.51 Increased By ▲ 3.66 (4.21%)
UNITY 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
WTL 2.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.47%)
BR100 4,665 Increased By ▲ 4.73 (0.1%)
BR30 18,674 Decreased By ▼ -129.79 (-0.69%)
KSE100 45,072 Decreased By ▼ -257.67 (-0.57%)
KSE30 17,430 Decreased By ▼ -120.87 (-0.69%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,728
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,284,840
47524hr
1.12% positivity
Sindh
475,616
Punjab
443,094
Balochistan
33,479
Islamabad
107,689
KPK
179,995
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Activist fund demands that Glencore shed coal unit

AFP 01 Dec 2021

ZURICH: An activist investor fund has urged Swiss commodities trader Glencore to shed its coal business because investors are drawn to cleaner energy sources, according to a letter seen Tuesday.

In the letter addressed to Glencore’s chairman and chief executive, the London-based Bluebell Capital fund warned that many investors were wary of putting money into the company because of its involvement in coal.

“Due to its coal business, Glencore is not an investible company for investors who place sustainability at the heart of their investment process,” the letter said.

Coal, it said, is “not a future-facing commodity.”

The fund highlighted that besides coal, Glencore’s commodities portfolio — made up of copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt and vanadium — was well placed in regard to the ongoing global transition to renewables.

But it warned that investor dislike of the coal unit posed “a huge barrier for wider investment” in Glencore’s non-coal related businesses.

The letter, dated November 8, estimated that Glencore was trading at around 30 percent below its peers who have exited coal, like Rio Tinto and Anglo American, or those who have said they plan to, like BHP.

In the letter, first reported by Bloomberg, Bluebell urged Glencore to transfer its coal holdings to a separate entity, to ensure distance while committing to “responsible ownership”, with a view to eventually spinning it off.

Bluebell Capital partner Giuseppe Bivona told AFP that pressure was building on financial institutions to extract themselves from coal.

“We are at a point where banks are cutting lending and investors do not want to be exposed to coal,” he said, warning companies’ valuations were affected, as well as their access to credit and financing.

Among other things, the letter highlighted that Glencore has been on the exclusion list of the Norwegian central bank, which manages the world’s largest sovereign wealth fund, since May 2020.

Contacted by AFP, Glencore said it “engages regularly with its investors.”

“We are confident that our business model is uniquely placed to produce, recycle, and market the materials needed to decarbonise energy whilst reducing our own emissions and delivering value for stakeholders,” it said. Bluebell Capital made a splash earlier this year after its activist investors helped force the ousting of the chief executive of French food and beverage giant Danone. It then sought to take on the head of the British pharmaceutical giant GSK.

The fund has not revealed its holdings in Glencore.

coal mine coal coal industry coal price

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Activist fund demands that Glencore shed coal unit

WB works to redirect frozen funds to Afghanistan

Stocks dive as Omicron worries push investors to safe havens

Nov CPI up 11.53pc YoY

Levy of GST on subsidy given to Discos: FBR-PD row to land in ECC, again

Effective from today: Unfazed FBR makes digital mode of payments mandatory

Bilawal censures govt for holding talks with TTP

LPG cylinder price reduced

Ending ‘cheque system’ not possible: Shabbar

Samba Bank: SNB, advisors allowed to undertake due-diligence

IHC asks Rana Shamim to submit reply with original affidavit

Read more stories