ANL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.24%)
ASC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.32%)
ASL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.42%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.14%)
BYCO 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.92%)
FCCL 18.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.87%)
FFBL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.76%)
FFL 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
FNEL 10.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
GGGL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.95%)
GGL 32.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.97%)
HUMNL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.25%)
JSCL 17.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 33.25 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (5.89%)
KEL 3.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.62%)
MDTL 2.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.18%)
MLCF 36.45 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (6.86%)
NETSOL 102.16 Increased By ▲ 3.66 (3.72%)
PACE 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.29%)
PAEL 23.55 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.73%)
PIBTL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.32%)
POWER 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.65%)
PRL 13.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.68%)
PTC 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.25%)
SILK 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.80 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.68%)
TELE 16.93 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.04%)
TRG 90.51 Increased By ▲ 3.66 (4.21%)
UNITY 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
WTL 2.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.47%)
BR100 4,643 Decreased By ▼ -17.27 (-0.37%)
BR30 18,780 Decreased By ▼ -24.43 (-0.13%)
KSE100 45,123 Decreased By ▼ -207.08 (-0.46%)
KSE30 17,462 Decreased By ▼ -88.63 (-0.51%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,728
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,284,840
47524hr
1.12% positivity
Sindh
475,616
Punjab
443,094
Balochistan
33,479
Islamabad
107,689
KPK
179,995
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

CBOT corn may retest $5.72-1/4; poised for deep fall

Reuters 30 Nov 2021

SINGAPORE: CBOT corn March corn may retest a support at $5.72-1/4, a break below which could open the way towards $5.57-1/2 to $5.66-3/4 range.

The contract dropped below a rising trendline again.

The chance of an uptrend extension becomes remote. What has been labelled as a wave C from $5.57-1/2 looks more and more like a part of the correction from the Nov. 2 high of $5.93-1/2.

Resistance is at $5.81-3/4, a break above which may lead to a gain to $5.87-1/4. A further gain could signal the continuation of the uptrend.

On the daily chart, the game is hard to play around a resistance at $5.95-1/2.

The repeated failures of the contract to break this resistance strongly signal a completion of the wave c.

The moderate fall on Monday could be the beginning of a downtrend which could eventually extend to $5.16-1/4.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Corn

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

CBOT corn may retest $5.72-1/4; poised for deep fall

Have not seen the affidavit, former GB judge Shamim tells IHC

Cabinet meets today with heavy political, economic agenda

Pentagon orders new probe into Syria airstrike investigated by NYT

Probe into adulteration, money laundering: FIA mulling lodging FIRs against 7 OMCs

Sustainability main focus of textile seminar at Pakistan Pavilion

Mobile phone manufacturing: PTA grants licence to Air Link's Select Technologies

Moderna CEO warns Covid-19 shots less effective against Omicron, markets tumble

Abid Ali misses 2nd ton as Pakistan win 1st Test against Bangladesh by 8 wickets

Bidders show no interest in tendering process due to PKR slide: Power cos facing equipment shortage

Tarin likely to become Senator on Dec 20th

Read more stories