ANL 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.41%)
ASC 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.88%)
ASL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.29%)
BOP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
BYCO 6.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.69%)
FFBL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
FFL 11.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.68%)
GGGL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.35%)
GGL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.27%)
HUMNL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
JSCL 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.71%)
KAPCO 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.25%)
KEL 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
MDTL 2.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.18%)
MLCF 34.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.92%)
NETSOL 98.50 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.29%)
PACE 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.95%)
PAEL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.65%)
PIBTL 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.29%)
POWER 6.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.48%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.85%)
SNGP 40.71 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.65%)
TELE 16.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
TRG 86.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.63%)
UNITY 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
WTL 2.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.9%)
BR100 4,620 Increased By ▲ 101.15 (2.24%)
BR30 18,562 Increased By ▲ 284.36 (1.56%)
KSE100 45,055 Increased By ▲ 940.64 (2.13%)
KSE30 17,436 Increased By ▲ 401.59 (2.36%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,709
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,284,365
17624hr
0.48% positivity
Sindh
475,248
Punjab
442,950
Balochistan
33,479
Islamabad
107,626
KPK
179,928
CBOT corn may rise to $6.05; crosses major hurdle

Reuters 29 Nov 2021

SINGAPORE: CBOT corn March corn may break a resistance at $5.96 per bushel and rise to $6.05, driven by a wave C.

This wave is expected to travel into $6.16-1/2 to $6.34-3/4 range. The resistance at $5.96 triggered a deep correction which was quickly reversed.

The reversal suggests a prevailing bullish sentiment. The wave C may have resumed.

A retracement analysis on the rise from $5.57-1/2 reveals a support at $5.87-1/4, a break below which could confirm an extension of the fall from $5.96-3/4 towards $5.77 to $5.81-1/2 range.

On the daily chart, corn climbed above a falling trendline. This move is a milestone to bulls. It confirms a bullish wedge which suggests a target around $6.60.

The break above the line looks reliable, as confirmed by the big white candlestick on Nov. 26.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Corn

