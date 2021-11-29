ANL 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.41%)
Bangladesh issues tender to buy 50,000 tonnes wheat

Reuters 29 Nov 2021

HAMBURG: Bangladesh's state grains buyer has issued another international tender to purchase 50,000 tonnes of milling wheat, European traders said on Monday.

The deadline for submission of price offers is Dec. 8, they said.

A previous tender from Bangladesh for 50,000 tonnes of wheat closed on Nov. 22, with no result reported yet.

Bangladesh has issued a series of wheat and rice tenders in recent months.

The country is importing rice and wheat to shore up its depleted reserves after extreme weather from floods to heatwaves damaged crops.

Price offers in the latest wheat tender are again sought on CIF liner out terms. These terms include ship unloading costs for the seller.

Shipment is sought 40 days after the date of contract signing.

The wheat can be sourced from any worldwide origin except Israel and is sought for shipment to two ports, Chattogram and Mongla.

