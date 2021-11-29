ANL 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.9%)
ASC 13.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.43%)
BOP 8.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
BYCO 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2%)
FCCL 17.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.34%)
FFBL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.96%)
FFL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.81%)
FNEL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.68%)
GGGL 14.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
GGL 31.53 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.41%)
HUMNL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
JSCL 17.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 31.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.57%)
KEL 3.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
MDTL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.22%)
MLCF 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.59%)
NETSOL 96.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.51%)
PACE 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
PAEL 23.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
POWER 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
PRL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.74%)
PTC 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.56%)
SILK 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.54%)
SNGP 39.92 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.66%)
TELE 16.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
TRG 85.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-2.35%)
UNITY 25.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.52%)
WTL 2.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,518 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-0.03%)
BR30 18,138 Decreased By ▼ -139.21 (-0.76%)
KSE100 44,238 Increased By ▲ 123.5 (0.28%)
KSE30 17,086 Increased By ▲ 52.47 (0.31%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,709
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,284,365
17624hr
0.48% positivity
Sindh
475,248
Punjab
442,950
Balochistan
33,479
Islamabad
107,626
KPK
179,928
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil may revisit low of 4,706 ringgit, downside potential untapped

  • This wave may travel into a wide range of 4,555 ringgit to 4,751 ringgit
Reuters 29 Nov 2021

SINGAPORE: Palm oil may revisit its Nov. 9 low of 4,706 ringgit per tonne, driven by a wave c.

This wave may travel into a wide range of 4,555 ringgit to 4,751 ringgit.

It still has a lot downside potential. A short rising trendline has been violated. The uptrend from 4,706 ringgit could hardly extend.

A break above 4,902 ringgit may lead to a gain into 4,963-5,024 ringgit. On the daily chart, the contract fell below a neutral zone of 4,878-5,024 ringgit.

It may extend its loss to 4,698 ringgit, which is pointed by a rising channel.

The clustered black candlesticks forming from Nov. 19 would guarantee a further drop. Most likely, market could open low and close low on Monday.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Oil Palm

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Palm oil may revisit low of 4,706 ringgit, downside potential untapped

PM orders half-yearly price projections for fuel, power

Trans-Afghan railway project: Pakistan reaffirms its support

FBR seizes sugar bags over ‘violations’

ECO region: President emphasises need for improving trade, investment

Sensitive data of taxpayers at stake: FTO asks PRAL to upgrade security benchmarks

ECP takes notice of ‘vote-buying’ video

Emergence of ‘Omicron’: People should follow SOPs seriously: NCOC

Competition Appellate Tribunal becomes fully functional

Omicron variant: CAA notifies fresh travel ban

Iran, Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan sign gas swap deal

Read more stories