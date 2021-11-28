ANL 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.9%)
ASC 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.76%)
ASL 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.78%)
FCCL 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.68%)
FFBL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFL 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.71%)
FNEL 10.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
GGGL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.3%)
GGL 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.78%)
HUMNL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.27%)
JSCL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
KAPCO 31.48 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.21%)
KEL 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.93%)
MDTL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.22%)
MLCF 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.65%)
NETSOL 97.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.17%)
PACE 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.31%)
PAEL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
PIBTL 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.85%)
POWER 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.53%)
PRL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.17%)
PTC 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.41%)
SNGP 39.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.35%)
TELE 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.67%)
TRG 87.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.69%)
UNITY 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.94%)
WTL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.41%)
BR100 4,519 Increased By ▲ 21.96 (0.49%)
BR30 18,277 Decreased By ▼ -62.37 (-0.34%)
KSE100 44,114 Increased By ▲ 178.41 (0.41%)
KSE30 17,034 Increased By ▲ 94.74 (0.56%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,704
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,283,886
41124hr
0.92% positivity
Sindh
475,097
Punjab
442,876
Balochistan
33,471
Islamabad
107,601
KPK
179,888
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Cocoa dives to 4-month low on fresh COVID fears

Reuters 28 Nov 2021

NEW YORK/LONDON: Cocoa futures on ICE fell to the lowest levels in four months on Friday as concerns about a new COVID variety drove a risk-off move by investors across financial assets including commodities. Raw sugar hit a one-month low.

March New York cocoa closed down 4.7% at $2,396 a tonne, after plunging to $2,388 in the session, the lowest in four months.

Dealers said cocoa was caught in the broad-based sell-off in many commodities and the market was also looking technically weak with the recent uptrend now reversed.

The market had been boosted by a pick-up in demand but the latest coronavirus variant raised concerns about whether the recovery would be sustained.

Cocoa was one of the hardest hit commodities during the pandemic as chocolate consumption fell without social events, travelling and conferences.

March London cocoa fell 3.6% to 1,657 pounds a tonne, hitting as well a four-month low at 1,650 pounds.

March raw sugar closed 2.8% down at 19.35 cents per lb, extending the market’s retreat from a 4-1/2 year high of 20.69 cents set last week.

“Sugar is following crude lower as it trades to its lowest point (19.15) since Oct. 25,” said a US sugar broker. The decline accelerated as key support levels were breached including a trend line at 19.56 cents.

Falling energy prices could lead mills in top sugar producer Brazil to make more sugar and less ethanol. March white sugar fell 1.9% to $501.40 a tonne after touching a two-month low at $495.80.

March arabica coffee fell 1% at $2.4295 per lb. The market had climbed to a 10-year high of $2.4820 on Wednesday.

Coffee suffered less amid the sell-off as the market continues to derive support from declining exchange stocks as shipments from South America are delayed both by a shortage of container shipping capacity and a reluctance of producers to sell.

January robusta coffee rose 0.8% to $2,308 a tonne. Delays to the harvest in top robusta producer Vietnam remained a supportive factor.

Cocoa Raw sugar commodities energy prices

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Cocoa dives to 4-month low on fresh COVID fears

WTO’s big moot postponed due to new Covid variant

Cut in MTRs: Major CMOs oppose PTA’s decision

Covid cash transfers: BISP made ‘irregular’ payments of Rs1.84bn: audit report

PSO receivables hit Rs402.863bn mark

Cost of starting business: Global index puts Pakistan at 101st place

$3bn Saudi Arabia safe deposits: summary approved by cabinet

US, Canada restrict travel from southern Africa

Gwadar needs separate authority to resolve civic issues: Mandviwalla

ECO states urged for early implementation of projects involving Afghanistan

ED on telecom sector: FBR challenges SHC judgment

Read more stories