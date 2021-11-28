ANL 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.9%)
ASC 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.76%)
ASL 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.78%)
FCCL 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.68%)
FFBL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFL 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.71%)
FNEL 10.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
GGGL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.3%)
GGL 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.78%)
HUMNL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.27%)
JSCL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
KAPCO 31.48 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.21%)
KEL 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.93%)
MDTL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.22%)
MLCF 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.65%)
NETSOL 97.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.17%)
PACE 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.31%)
PAEL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
PIBTL 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.85%)
POWER 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.53%)
PRL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.17%)
PTC 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.41%)
SNGP 39.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.35%)
TELE 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.67%)
TRG 87.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.69%)
UNITY 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.94%)
WTL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.41%)
BR100 4,519 Increased By ▲ 21.96 (0.49%)
BR30 18,277 Decreased By ▼ -62.37 (-0.34%)
KSE100 44,114 Increased By ▲ 178.41 (0.41%)
KSE30 17,034 Increased By ▲ 94.74 (0.56%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,704
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,283,886
41124hr
0.92% positivity
Sindh
475,097
Punjab
442,876
Balochistan
33,471
Islamabad
107,601
KPK
179,888
CBOT soyabeans may fall to $12.42-1/2 to complete pullback

Reuters 28 Nov 2021

SINGAPORE: The CBOT soyabean January contract may test a support at $12.65 per bushel, with a good chance of breaking below this level and falling to $12.42-1/4.

The sideways move over the past few days looks like a part of the fall from the Nov. 17 high of $12.89-1/4. Three waves make up this fall. So far only two waves have completed.

The wave c is unfolding towards $12.42-1/4. Only a break above $12.87-1/2 could confirm a continuation of the uptrend towards $13.01-3/4.

On the daily chart, the contract looks shaky around a resistance at $12.72-1/2. It is highly likely to drop towards $12.37-1/2, to complete a pullback towards a trendline.

Unless market closes above the Wednesday high of $12.81 on Friday, a rise towards $13.00-3/4 will be very unlikely.

Charts are not available in email received through “Alert”. To get charts, use the news code to retrieve the original reports. Wang Tao is a Reuters market analyst for commodities and energy technicals. The views expressed are his own.

No information in this analysis should be considered as being business, financial or legal advice. Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

CBOT corn may retest a support at $5.76-1/2 per bushel, a break below which could cause a fall into $5.68-1/4 to $5.73-1/4 range.

The high volatility on Wednesday suggested a completion of a wave c from the Nov. 19 low of $5.68. This wave is a part of a corrective cycle from $5.47-3/4.

The wave b ended at $5.68, which works as a target. Resistance is at $5.81-1/2, a break above which could lead to a gain into $5.85-3/4 to $5.90 range.

On the daily chart, signals are rather mixed, as the contract has climbed above a wedge, but its performance over the past few days is much disappointing.

The sideways move could be interpreted as a preparation for a strong rally. It could be similarly regarded as a dissipation of the bullish momentum.

A close above $5.85-3/4 on Friday will be a bullish signal while a close below $5.76-1/2 could be bearish.

