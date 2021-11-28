CBOT soyabeans may fall to $12.42-1/2 to complete pullback

SINGAPORE: The CBOT soyabean January contract may test a support at $12.65 per bushel, with a good chance of breaking below this level and falling to $12.42-1/4.

The sideways move over the past few days looks like a part of the fall from the Nov. 17 high of $12.89-1/4. Three waves make up this fall. So far only two waves have completed.

The wave c is unfolding towards $12.42-1/4. Only a break above $12.87-1/2 could confirm a continuation of the uptrend towards $13.01-3/4.

On the daily chart, the contract looks shaky around a resistance at $12.72-1/2. It is highly likely to drop towards $12.37-1/2, to complete a pullback towards a trendline.

Unless market closes above the Wednesday high of $12.81 on Friday, a rise towards $13.00-3/4 will be very unlikely.

Wang Tao is a Reuters market analyst for commodities and energy technicals. The views expressed are his own.

CBOT corn may retest a support at $5.76-1/2 per bushel, a break below which could cause a fall into $5.68-1/4 to $5.73-1/4 range.

The high volatility on Wednesday suggested a completion of a wave c from the Nov. 19 low of $5.68. This wave is a part of a corrective cycle from $5.47-3/4.

The wave b ended at $5.68, which works as a target. Resistance is at $5.81-1/2, a break above which could lead to a gain into $5.85-3/4 to $5.90 range.

On the daily chart, signals are rather mixed, as the contract has climbed above a wedge, but its performance over the past few days is much disappointing.

The sideways move could be interpreted as a preparation for a strong rally. It could be similarly regarded as a dissipation of the bullish momentum.

A close above $5.85-3/4 on Friday will be a bullish signal while a close below $5.76-1/2 could be bearish.

Wang Tao is a Reuters market analyst for commodities and energy technicals. The views expressed are his own.

