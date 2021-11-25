ANL 14.46 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.48%)
ASC 13.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
ASL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.74%)
BOP 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
BYCO 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
FCCL 17.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.17%)
FFBL 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
FFL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.79%)
FNEL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
GGGL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
GGL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.7%)
HUMNL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
JSCL 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
KAPCO 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.06%)
KEL 3.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.62%)
MDTL 2.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.13%)
MLCF 32.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.35%)
NETSOL 97.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PACE 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
PAEL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.34%)
PIBTL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
POWER 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.08%)
PRL 13.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.65%)
PTC 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
SILK 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.01%)
SNGP 39.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.5%)
TELE 16.94 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.74%)
TRG 90.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.21%)
UNITY 25.48 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.91%)
WTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
BR100 4,506 Decreased By ▼ -51.28 (-1.13%)
BR30 18,357 Decreased By ▼ -116.09 (-0.63%)
KSE100 43,978 Decreased By ▼ -385.21 (-0.87%)
KSE30 16,946 Decreased By ▼ -177.94 (-1.04%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,690
1324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,283,223
36324hr
0.95% positivity
Sindh
474,772
Punjab
442,714
Balochistan
33,458
Islamabad
107,554
KPK
179,774
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

NY coffee may retest $2.4895; bullish flag confirmed

Reuters 25 Nov 2021

SINGAPORE: New York March coffee may retest a resistance at $2.4895 per lb, a break above could lead to a gain to $2.5525.

A bullish wedge and a flag developing from the Nov. 9 low of $2.0145 have been confirmed, both of which suggest a target of $2.5525.

Simply based on the flag, coffee may travel far above $2.5525.

Support is at $2.4260, a break below which could cause a fall to $2.3865.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Wheat Coffee

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

NY coffee may retest $2.4895; bullish flag confirmed

PM speaks about price hike, steps up criticism of Sharifs

Slow pace of economic uplift a source of concern: SBP

4-5pc growth projected

7-9pc inflation projection with multiple upside risks

Supply of 1,400MW: Govt finalises new PPAA, ICA with KE

Special Cell set up to support Afghanistan financially

Tarin tells ministry to build up strategic reserves of sugar

Body formed to enhance oil storage capacity at Keamari

Pakistan's anti-smog squads target factories as winter sets in

PC board all set to approve reserve price of HEC

Read more stories