ANL 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.49%)
ASC 13.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
ASL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.44%)
BOP 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
BYCO 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
FCCL 17.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.11%)
FFBL 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
FFL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.23%)
FNEL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
GGGL 15.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
GGL 31.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.42%)
HUMNL 6.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 17.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.22%)
KEL 3.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.62%)
MDTL 2.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.13%)
MLCF 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.8%)
NETSOL 97.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.26%)
PACE 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
PAEL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.13%)
PIBTL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
POWER 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.08%)
PRL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
PTC 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
SILK 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.01%)
SNGP 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.35%)
TELE 16.84 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.14%)
TRG 90.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
UNITY 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.59%)
WTL 2.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.93%)
BR100 4,501 Decreased By ▼ -56.59 (-1.24%)
BR30 18,333 Decreased By ▼ -139.7 (-0.76%)
KSE100 43,945 Decreased By ▼ -418.5 (-0.94%)
KSE30 16,924 Decreased By ▼ -200.22 (-1.17%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,690
1324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,283,223
36324hr
0.95% positivity
Sindh
474,772
Punjab
442,714
Balochistan
33,458
Islamabad
107,554
KPK
179,774
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

China's Tencent told to get state approval for new apps: state media

AFP 25 Nov 2021

BEIJING: Gaming and messaging giant Tencent has been told all its new apps and updates must be approved by the government, state media reported, as Beijing continues its domestic tech sector crackdown.

The Chinese government has moved to exert more authority over the industry in the past year, citing concerns that tech giants in the country have become too big and powerful.

This latest move against embattled Tencent comes after nine of the group's apps were found to have committed "violations" since the beginning of the year, prompting the need for "transitional administrative guidance measures", state media CCTV quoted the government as saying.

The company must submit any new apps or updates for inspection by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology before they can be uploaded or updated. "After passing inspection, they can then be launched to users as usual," the ministry said, according to CCTV in a report Wednesday.

Tencent told AFP it would comply with the requirements.

"We are continuously working to enhance user protection features within our apps, and also have regular co-operation with relevant government agencies to ensure regulatory compliance. Our apps remain functional and available for download," it said.

China's ruling Communist Party has relied upon success stories like Tencent to push forward a digital transformation in the country, and the biggest domestic apps have hundreds of millions of users.

But Beijing abruptly turned on the sector late last year as concerns mounted over its aggressive expansion and allegations of monopolistic practices and data abuses -- paralleling similar unease with tech firms in the United States and elsewhere.

This month, Tencent reported its slowest revenue growth since 2004.

The government's crackdown has included measures to dramatically restrict children's video game playing time and has slowed approvals for new titles in the world's biggest gaming market.

In September, hundreds of Chinese video game makers, including Tencent, vowed to better police their products for "politically harmful" content and enforce curbs on underage players, as they looked to fall into line with government demands.

Beijing tencent Chinese government

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

China's Tencent told to get state approval for new apps: state media

PM speaks about price hike, steps up criticism of Sharifs

Slow pace of economic uplift a source of concern: SBP

4-5pc growth projected

7-9pc inflation projection with multiple upside risks

Supply of 1,400MW: Govt finalises new PPAA, ICA with KE

Special Cell set up to support Afghanistan financially

Tarin tells ministry to build up strategic reserves of sugar

Body formed to enhance oil storage capacity at Keamari

Pakistan's anti-smog squads target factories as winter sets in

PC board all set to approve reserve price of HEC

Read more stories