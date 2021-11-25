ANL 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.49%)
ASC 13.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
ASL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.14%)
BOP 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
BYCO 6.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.33%)
FFBL 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
FFL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.23%)
FNEL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
GGGL 15.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
GGL 31.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.42%)
HUMNL 6.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
KAPCO 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.22%)
KEL 3.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.62%)
MDTL 2.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.13%)
MLCF 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.8%)
NETSOL 97.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.42%)
PACE 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
PAEL 23.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.09%)
PIBTL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
POWER 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.08%)
PRL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
PTC 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
SILK 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.01%)
SNGP 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.35%)
TELE 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.2%)
TRG 90.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.33%)
UNITY 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.59%)
WTL 2.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.93%)
BR100 4,501 Decreased By ▼ -56.67 (-1.24%)
BR30 18,327 Decreased By ▼ -145.99 (-0.79%)
KSE100 43,947 Decreased By ▼ -416.55 (-0.94%)
KSE30 16,924 Decreased By ▼ -199.57 (-1.17%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,690
1324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,283,223
36324hr
0.95% positivity
Sindh
474,772
Punjab
442,714
Balochistan
33,458
Islamabad
107,554
KPK
179,774
London copper steady on upbeat US data, but firmer dollar weighs

Reuters 25 Nov 2021

London copper was steady on Thursday, supported by strong US economic data and concerns over tight global supply, although a firmer dollar and Federal Reserve's taper timeline put some downward pressure on prices.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was steady at $9,845.50 a tonne, as of 0240 GMT, having scaled to a near one-month high of $9,880 on Wednesday.

The most-traded January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose as much as 1.6% to 72,260 yuan ($11,311.30) a tonne, its highest since Oct. 22.

Data released on Wednesday showed US weekly jobless claims fell and third-quarter GDP growth was revised higher, but other readings showed consumers paid much higher prices for goods through the third quarter, as inflation continued to accelerate.

The economic data prompted fears that the US Fed could fasten its rate hike and bond purchase elimination, lifting the dollar towards its highest level in more than 16 months.

A firmer dollar makes greenback-priced metals on the LME more expensive to holders of other currencies.

A faster elimination of bond purchase and higher interest rates could reduce liquidity in the financial and dampen economic growth.

Copper is often used to gauge global economic health.

On-warrant LME copper inventories eased to 62,225 tonnes, down nearly 74% from 238,725 tonnes in August.

FUNDAMENTALS

  • ShFE aluminium rose 1.2% to 19,435 yuan a tonne, nickel climbed 2.1% to 153,930 yuan a tonne and zinc advanced 0.4% to 23,740 yuan a tonne.

  • ShFE tin rose as much as 2% to 293,690 yuan a tonne, its highest since Oct. 21, after the President of Indonesia, a major tin producer, said the country may stop tin exports from 2024 to attract downstream investments.

    • LME aluminium was up 0.2% at $2,709 a tonne, nickel rose 0.5% to $20,950 a tonne, lead traded 0.5% higher at $2,274.50, while tin eased 0.3% to $39,850 a tonne after hitting a record high of $40,300 in the previous session.
