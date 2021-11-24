KARACHI: On Monday, at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 13.403 billion and the number of lots traded at 12,484.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 5.441 billion, followed by NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.378 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 2.091 billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 1.098 billion), Silver (PKR 867.368 million), DJ (PKR 699.604 million), SP 500 (PKR 260.107 million), Platinum (PKR 206.089 million), Natural Gas (PKR 193.290 million), Copper (PKR 88.076 million) and Japan Equity (PKR 78.213 million). In Agricultural Commodities, 25 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 25.589 million were traded.

