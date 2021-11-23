ANL 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.71%)
NY coffee may retest $2.3865; bullish triangle taking shape

Reuters 23 Nov 2021

SINGAPORE: New York March coffee may retest a resistance at $2.3865 per lb, a break above which could lead to a gain to $2.4260-$2.4895 range.

The consolidation triggered by this barrier is being shaped into a bullish triangle, which could be a part of a bigger pennant developing from the Nov. 9 low of $2.0145.

Support is at $2.2835, a break below which could cause a fall into $2.1810-$2.2205 range.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

