ANL 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.71%)
ASC 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.45%)
ASL 15.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.93%)
BOP 8.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
BYCO 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.77%)
FCCL 18.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.46%)
FFBL 26.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.49%)
FFL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.85%)
FNEL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.93%)
GGGL 16.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.89%)
GGL 33.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.34%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
JSCL 18.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.98%)
KAPCO 30.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.94%)
KEL 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.9%)
MDTL 2.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-5.22%)
MLCF 35.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.74%)
NETSOL 104.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.6%)
PACE 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.59%)
PAEL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.83%)
PIBTL 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.39%)
POWER 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.58%)
PRL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.08%)
PTC 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 40.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-3.36%)
TELE 18.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.28%)
TRG 89.42 Decreased By ▼ -6.09 (-6.38%)
UNITY 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
WTL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.79%)
BR100 4,652 Decreased By ▼ -66.8 (-1.42%)
BR30 18,849 Decreased By ▼ -486.91 (-2.52%)
KSE100 45,253 Decreased By ▼ -492.44 (-1.08%)
KSE30 17,499 Decreased By ▼ -215.38 (-1.22%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,668
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,282,510
31524hr
0.89% positivity
Sindh
474,407
Punjab
442,556
Balochistan
33,453
Islamabad
107,506
KPK
179,644
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

CBOT soybeans neutral in $12.65 to $12.87-1/2 range

Reuters 23 Nov 2021

SINGAPORE: The CBOT soybean January contract looks neutral in a range of $12.65 to $12.87-1/2 per bushel, and an escape could suggest a direction.

The contract managed to hover above a falling trendlline. Due to this behaviour, the drop triggered by the resistance at $12.87-1/2 looks like a pullback.

However, until the contract breaks above the resistance at $12.87-1/2, this pullback could still turn out to be a part of the consolidation below the resistance.

A break below $12.65 could open the way towards $12.35-1/4 to $12.42-1/4 range. On the daily chart, signals turned bullish, after the contract climbed above a resistance at $12.72-1/2.

Unfortunately, the candlestick on Monday is too small to confirm the completion of the current sideways move.

A close above $12.72-1/2 on Tuesday may suggest a further gain towards $13.00-3/4.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

soybean

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

CBOT soybeans neutral in $12.65 to $12.87-1/2 range

FBR to withdraw Rs330bn ST exemptions

Govt eyes further Rs2/unit hike in base power tariff

Real Estate Investment Trusts: Special purpose vehicles to get income tax exemption

India has only made a mockery of itself, says Pakistan after Abhinandan awarded third-highest gallantry medal

Cabinet to meet today: Drug price hike on the cards

India's participation 'challenging', but ICC confident teams will travel to Pakistan

Cabinet to exempt urea import tender from PPRA Rules

SBP raises profit rate on saving accounts

Various items currently imported from Afghanistan: ECC decides to eliminate/reduce tariffs

Powell tapped for second term as Fed chair

Read more stories