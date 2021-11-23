ANL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-7.45%)
ASC 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
ASL 15.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-5.59%)
BOP 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.16%)
BYCO 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.41%)
FCCL 18.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.81%)
FFBL 26.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.08%)
FFL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.74%)
FNEL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.83%)
GGGL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.31%)
GGL 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.21%)
HUMNL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
JSCL 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.13%)
KAPCO 30.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.51%)
KEL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.35%)
MDTL 2.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.05%)
MLCF 36.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-3.65%)
NETSOL 106.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.01 (-2.75%)
PACE 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.74%)
PAEL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.81%)
PIBTL 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1%)
POWER 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.97%)
PRL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-6.67%)
PTC 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.42%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.45%)
SNGP 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.18%)
TELE 18.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.4%)
TRG 95.51 Decreased By ▼ -7.74 (-7.5%)
UNITY 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.6%)
WTL 2.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.61%)
BR100 4,718 Decreased By ▼ -64.01 (-1.34%)
BR30 19,336 Decreased By ▼ -645.7 (-3.23%)
KSE100 45,745 Decreased By ▼ -744.41 (-1.6%)
KSE30 17,714 Decreased By ▼ -323.78 (-1.8%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,663
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,282,195
32224hr
0.87% positivity
Sindh
474,243
Punjab
442,479
Balochistan
33,444
Islamabad
107,483
KPK
179,604
EU wheat at record highs as Australian rains add to supply jitters

Reuters 23 Nov 2021

PARIS: Euronext wheat futures climbed to record highs on Monday as rain disruption to Australia’s harvest fuelled uncertainty about global availability of milling-grade crop.

Front-month December wheat on Euronext settled up 9.25 euros, or 3.1%, at 309.00 euros ($347.66) a tonne. It earlier rose to 310.25 euros, a record Euronext price and above a previous peak of 303.25 set on Friday. March, the most active contract on Euronext, settled 3% higher at 305.75 euros after earlier reaching 307.00 euros, a record for a second-month position. In 2022 harvest positions, September set a contract high of 271.25 euros.

The jump on Euronext was supported by a new nine-year high for Chicago wheat.

Supply concerns in wheat have been exacerbated by brisk import demand, steps by top exporter Russia to curb shipments and untimely rain during Australia’s harvest.

