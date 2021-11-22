ANL 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.93%)
ASC 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.68%)
ASL 15.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-4.44%)
BOP 8.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.42%)
FCCL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.34%)
FFBL 26.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.34%)
FFL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.91%)
FNEL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.6%)
GGGL 17.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.33%)
GGL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.29%)
HUMNL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
JSCL 18.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 30.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1%)
KEL 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.76%)
MDTL 2.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.05%)
MLCF 36.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.53%)
NETSOL 107.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-2.02%)
PACE 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.74%)
PAEL 24.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.33%)
PIBTL 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
POWER 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.95%)
PRL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.81%)
PTC 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.77%)
SILK 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.72%)
SNGP 41.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.07%)
TELE 17.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.4%)
TRG 95.51 Decreased By ▼ -7.74 (-7.5%)
UNITY 25.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.71%)
WTL 2.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.61%)
BR100 4,766 Decreased By ▼ -16.75 (-0.35%)
BR30 19,418 Decreased By ▼ -564.44 (-2.82%)
KSE100 46,220 Decreased By ▼ -269.83 (-0.58%)
KSE30 17,919 Decreased By ▼ -118.39 (-0.66%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,663
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,282,195
32224hr
0.87% positivity
Sindh
474,243
Punjab
442,479
Balochistan
33,444
Islamabad
107,483
KPK
179,604
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wheat hits 9-year peak on supply woes; soybeans, corn firm

Reuters 22 Nov 2021

SINGAPORE: Chicago wheat futures advanced 1.2% on Monday to their highest level in nine years as shrinking supplies in top global exporters underpinned the market.

Soybeans and corn rose for the first time in three sessions.

"There is problem in getting good-quality wheat," said one Singapore-based trader at an international trading company.

"Uncertainty over Russian supplies and rains in Australia are casing concerns."

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) was up 1.1% at $8.43-1/2 a bushel, as of 0410 GMT, near the session high of $8.46 a bushel - the highest since December 2012. Wheat closed 1.7% higher on Friday.

Soybeans added 0.1% to $12.64-3/4 a bushel and corn rose 0.2% to $5.71-3/4 a bushel.

The International Grains Council last week cut its forecast for 2021/22 global wheat production, underscoring concerns over dwindling stocks.

Heavy rains in Australia have added to supply worries by threatening to damage what has been forecast as a bumper harvest that would help replenish export availability.

For the soybean market, slowing demand in the world's biggest importer, China, curbed gains. China's October soybean imports from the United States fell sharply from the previous year, customs data showed on Sunday, hit by poor demand and limited exports.

China brought in 775,331 tonnes of US soybeans in October, down 77% from 3.4 million tonnes a year earlier, according to data released from the General Administration of Customs.

Large speculators raised their net long position in CBOT corn futures in the week ended Nov. 16, regulatory data released on Friday showed.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that non-commercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and trimmed their net short position in soybeans.

Wheat

