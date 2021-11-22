ANL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.9%)
ASC 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.62%)
ASL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.15%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.69%)
BYCO 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
FCCL 19.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.32%)
FFBL 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.72%)
FFL 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.35%)
FNEL 11.23 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (10.1%)
GGGL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.2%)
GGL 33.67 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.66%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
JSCL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.05%)
KAPCO 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.54%)
KEL 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.89%)
MDTL 2.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.41%)
MLCF 37.56 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.2%)
NETSOL 109.51 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.4%)
PACE 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.82%)
PAEL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
POWER 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.28%)
PRL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.25%)
PTC 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.22%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.72%)
SNGP 42.20 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.1%)
TELE 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.29%)
TRG 103.25 Decreased By ▼ -8.37 (-7.5%)
UNITY 26.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
WTL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.86%)
BR100 4,782 Increased By ▲ 28.57 (0.6%)
BR30 19,982 Decreased By ▼ -217.22 (-1.08%)
KSE100 46,489 Increased By ▲ 378.91 (0.82%)
KSE30 18,038 Increased By ▲ 142.75 (0.8%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,659
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,281,872
31324hr
0.78% positivity
Sindh
474,058
Punjab
442,422
Balochistan
33,434
Islamabad
107,467
KPK
179,553
Technology

Epic CEO says Apple, Google must be stopped from monopoly abuse

AFP 22 Nov 2021

SEOUL: Gaming giant Epic’s CEO on Tuesday launched another broadside at Apple and Google, saying the tech giants must be stopped from abusing their control over the marketplaces for apps. Epic Games, creator of the hugely popular Fortnite, is locked in bitter legal battles with Apple and Google, whose operating systems run nearly all the smartphones in the world.

Both tech giants charge fees on transactions made on Apple’s App Store and Google Play, and contend these are appropriate.

But app makers have become increasingly furious in recent years over that cut.

“Apple and Google... are using their new monopoly power to tax and prevent competition,” Epic CEO Tim Sweeney said at the Global Conference for Mobile Application Ecosystem Fairness in Seoul. “We must not allow these two companies to control our digital lives.”

Epic is seeking to force Apple to open up its marketplace to third parties, looking to circumvent the iPhone maker’s procedures and commissions of up to 30 percent. Sweeney also took aim at Google for charging fees on payments it does not process.

“Only a monopoly can do that,” he said. The Epic CEO and other conference participants also praised South Korea, which in August became the first country in the world to pass a law banning Apple and Google from forcing developers to use their payment systems.

“Google Play’s service fee has never been simply for payment processing,” it told AFP in response to Sweeney’s comments on Tuesday. “It’s how we provide Android and Google Play for free and invest in the many distribution, development, and security services that support developers and consumers.” AFP has reached out to Apple for a response to Sweeney. Apple CEO Tim Cook defended its cut during court proceedings in May, saying: “We are creating the entire amount of commerce on the store and we are doing that by getting the largest audience there.”

Pressure has been mounting on Apple and Google, including from some major developers such as music streaming giant Spotify and dating service Tinder’s parent company Match Group. Apple and Google have also raised the eyebrows of regulators in major jurisdictions such as the European Union, Australia and India.

Both have made some changes to their marketplaces since last year, however. Google last month announced it would halve its commission on subscriptions to 15 percent starting January 2022, saying 99 percent of developers would qualify for that rate or less.

Apple reduced its commission to 15 percent for newcomers and developers making less than a million dollars annually. It had already cut its 30 percent commission in half for paid subscriptions after the first year.

