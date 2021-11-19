ANL 16.32 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.37%)
ASC 13.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
ASL 16.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.76%)
BOP 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.8%)
BYCO 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
FCCL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.63%)
FFBL 27.49 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.4%)
FFL 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
FNEL 10.89 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (6.76%)
GGGL 17.78 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.54%)
GGL 34.51 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (3.17%)
HUMNL 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
JSCL 19.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.84%)
KAPCO 30.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.44%)
KEL 3.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.59%)
MDTL 2.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.88%)
MLCF 37.55 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.18%)
NETSOL 110.20 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.04%)
PACE 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.65%)
PAEL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.68%)
PIBTL 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
POWER 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
PRL 15.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
PTC 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
SILK 1.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.00 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.62%)
TELE 17.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.74%)
TRG 103.25 Decreased By ▼ -8.37 (-7.5%)
UNITY 26.32 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.69%)
WTL 2.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.43%)
BR100 4,806 Increased By ▲ 51.77 (1.09%)
BR30 20,028 Decreased By ▼ -170.88 (-0.85%)
KSE100 46,558 Increased By ▲ 447.4 (0.97%)
KSE30 18,076 Increased By ▲ 180.56 (1.01%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,648
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,281,240
41824hr
1.04% positivity
Sindh
473,767
Punjab
442,268
Balochistan
33,425
Islamabad
107,427
KPK
179,421
CBOT soybeans may retest $12.87-1/2; Thursday drop a pullback

Reuters 19 Nov 2021

SINGAPORE: The CBOT soybean January contract may retest a resistance at $12.87-1/2 per bushel, a break above which could lead to a gain to $13.01-3/4.

The resistance triggered a pullback towards a falling trendline.

The pullback seems to have ended around a support at $12.65. The uptrend may have resumed.

A break below $12.65 could cause a fall to $12.50-3/4.

The current rise could be against the downtrend from $14.25. A retracement analysis reveals a deep piercing of the price above the 38.2% retracement of $12.74-1/4.

The contract is likely to extend its gains to $13.03.

On the daily chart, the contract is yet to fulfil its target of $13.00-3/4, which is pointed by a falling channel.

The shallow drop on Thursday could be regarded as a pullback towards the Oct. 27 high of $12.66-1/4.

A drop below the Thursday low of $12.65-1/4 may be extended to $12.37-1/2.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Corn soybean

