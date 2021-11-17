Markets
NY cocoa targets $2,605, attracted by wave b peak
A corrective...
17 Nov 2021
SINGAPORE: New York March cocoa may break a resistance at $2,568 per tonne and rise towards $2,605.
A corrective wave cycle from the Oct. 4 high of $2,812 has completed. The wave b peaked at $2,665, which may be approached over the next few days.
Support is at $2,538, a break below which could be followed by a drop to $2,507.
Note: The cocoa report is published twice a week - Wednesday and Friday.
