Ghana 2021/22 cocoa arrivals at 42,768 T by Oct. 28

ABIDJAN: Ghana's graded and sealed (G&S) cocoa arrivals stood at 42,768 tonnes by Oct. 28 since the start of this year's harvest on Oct. 1, down from 78,078 tonnes in the same period of the previous season, data from marketing board COCOBOD showed on Wednesday.

G&S is cocoa that has been quality checked and sealed in bags by COCOBOD and is ready to be shipped.

Cocoa production in Ghana is expected to reach 800,000 tonnes this season, COCOBOD has forecast.