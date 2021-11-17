Ghana 2021/22 cocoa arrivals at 42,768 T by Oct. 28

ANL 16.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.89%)
ASC 13.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.17%)
ASL 16.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.05%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.56%)
BYCO 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.79%)
FCCL 18.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.23%)
FFBL 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
FFL 11.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.66%)
FNEL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
GGGL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.4%)
GGL 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.45%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.55%)
JSCL 20.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.71%)
KAPCO 30.90 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.51%)
KEL 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.58%)
MDTL 2.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.63%)
MLCF 36.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-4.15%)
NETSOL 114.75 Decreased By ▼ -5.85 (-4.85%)
PACE 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.21%)
PAEL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-3.25%)
PIBTL 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.45%)
POWER 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.2%)
PRL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.36%)
PTC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.6%)
SILK 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.47%)
SNGP 41.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.71%)
TELE 18.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.2%)
TRG 120.67 Decreased By ▼ -10.36 (-7.91%)
UNITY 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.82%)
WTL 2.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.45%)
BR100 4,784 Decreased By ▼ -59.83 (-1.24%)
BR30 20,570 Decreased By ▼ -651.22 (-3.07%)
KSE100 46,255 Decreased By ▼ -287.6 (-0.62%)
KSE30 17,962 Decreased By ▼ -136.38 (-0.75%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,628
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,280,362
27024hr
0.84% positivity
Sindh
473,293
Punjab
442,068
Balochistan
33,422
Islamabad
107,383
KPK
179,276
ABIDJAN: Ghana's graded and sealed (G&S) cocoa arrivals stood at 42,768 tonnes by Oct. 28 since the start of this year's harvest on Oct. 1, down from 78,078 tonnes in the same period of the previous season, data from marketing board COCOBOD showed on Wednesday.

G&S is cocoa that has been quality checked and sealed in bags by COCOBOD and is ready to be shipped.

Cocoa production in Ghana is expected to reach 800,000 tonnes this season, COCOBOD has forecast.

