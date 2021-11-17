ANL 16.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.89%)
ASC 13.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.17%)
ASL 16.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.05%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.56%)
BYCO 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.79%)
FCCL 18.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.23%)
FFBL 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
FFL 11.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.66%)
FNEL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
GGGL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.4%)
GGL 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.45%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.55%)
JSCL 20.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.71%)
KAPCO 30.90 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.51%)
KEL 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.58%)
MDTL 2.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.63%)
MLCF 36.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-4.15%)
NETSOL 114.75 Decreased By ▼ -5.85 (-4.85%)
PACE 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.21%)
PAEL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-3.25%)
PIBTL 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.45%)
POWER 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.2%)
PRL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.36%)
PTC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.6%)
SILK 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.47%)
SNGP 41.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.71%)
TELE 18.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.2%)
TRG 120.67 Decreased By ▼ -10.36 (-7.91%)
UNITY 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.82%)
WTL 2.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.45%)
BR100 4,784 Decreased By ▼ -59.83 (-1.24%)
BR30 20,570 Decreased By ▼ -651.22 (-3.07%)
KSE100 46,260 Decreased By ▼ -282.64 (-0.61%)
KSE30 17,966 Decreased By ▼ -132.3 (-0.73%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,628
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,280,362
27024hr
0.84% positivity
Sindh
473,293
Punjab
442,068
Balochistan
33,422
Islamabad
107,383
KPK
179,276
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Uber resumes shared rides in US

AFP 17 Nov 2021

SAN FRANCISCO: Ride-hailing giant Uber has resumed its ride-sharing service in the United States, a top executive announced Tuesday, offering customers in Miami a feature that was stopped last year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The UberX Share option -- formerly called Uber Pool -- allows people to share rides with strangers at a reduced cost, and builds in precautions against the spread of the coronavirus.

"609 days later, shared rides are back in the US," tweeted Andrew Macdonald, Uber's Senior Vice President of Mobility and Business Operations.

Keeping Covid-19 in mind, drivers on the service can only transport two customers at a time and face masks are compulsory for everyone in the vehicle.

Uber ride share business regains traction in quarter

"We all play a role in helping to keep one another safe. That's why riders and drivers are required to wear a mask, even when vaccinated," the company said in its guidelines for the service.

In some select areas, based on local guidelines, customers "will be asked to take a selfie to verify that they're wearing a mask" when requesting a ride.

Uber's ride-hailing business stalled with the onset of the pandemic as riders and drivers stayed off the roads, but demand has returned this year faster than the supply of drivers, pushing up prices and wait times for passengers.

The firm invested in promotions early this year to lure drivers back to the platform to ease the situation.

Uber has re-introduced ride-sharing in several cities around the world, including Accra, Lagos, Nairobi, Kiev, and some urban centers in Australia.

uber

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these 5 survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Uber resumes shared rides in US

Inflation, price hike: PM makes promise: ‘This bad phase will be over soon’

IMF facility hinges on ‘5 prior actions’: Tarin

'Find a solution,' say residents as smog blankets Pakistan's Lahore

Fire breaks out at Karachi's Victoria Market

Govt decides to pay IPPs Rs190bn as equity of Discos

MPC to meet ahead of schedule: 100-200bps hike in policy rate expected

Steel, shipping plates, scrap: FBR raises values for enhanced GST collection

Systems Limited announces investment from Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

Wapda to launch ‘Indus bond’ within one year: chairman

Dry-docking controversy: Action suggested against SSGCL for not issuing letter to EETPL

Read more stories