ANL 16.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.89%)
ASC 13.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.17%)
ASL 16.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.05%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.56%)
BYCO 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.79%)
FCCL 18.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.23%)
FFBL 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
FFL 11.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.66%)
FNEL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
GGGL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.4%)
GGL 32.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.42%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.55%)
JSCL 20.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.71%)
KAPCO 30.92 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.58%)
KEL 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.58%)
MDTL 2.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.63%)
MLCF 36.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-4.15%)
NETSOL 114.75 Decreased By ▼ -5.85 (-4.85%)
PACE 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.21%)
PAEL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-3.25%)
PIBTL 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.58%)
POWER 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.2%)
PRL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.36%)
PTC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.6%)
SILK 1.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.71%)
TELE 18.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.2%)
TRG 120.67 Decreased By ▼ -10.36 (-7.91%)
UNITY 26.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.68%)
WTL 2.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.45%)
BR100 4,787 Decreased By ▼ -56.42 (-1.16%)
BR30 20,572 Decreased By ▼ -649.95 (-3.06%)
KSE100 46,270 Decreased By ▼ -273.32 (-0.59%)
KSE30 17,970 Decreased By ▼ -128.1 (-0.71%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,628
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,280,362
27024hr
0.84% positivity
Sindh
473,293
Punjab
442,068
Balochistan
33,422
Islamabad
107,383
KPK
179,276
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 17, 2021
Markets

CBOT soybeans may test $12.43-1/4; weakness seen

Reuters 17 Nov 2021

SINGAPORE: The CBOT soybean January contract may test a support at $12.43-1/4 per bushel, a break below could open the way towards the range of $12.19-1/4 to $12.28-1/2.

The contract narrowly missed a resistance at $12.67 on Tuesday.

The bounce towards this level could have more or less completed.

The contract may pull back towards the lower trendline, which points at a target of $12.28-1/2. A break above $12.67 could lead to a gain into $12.81-1/2 to $12.93-1/2 range.

On the daily chart, the black spinning top forming on Tuesday suggests a temporary dissipation of the bullish momentum.

A pullback towards $12.41-1/4 may have been triggered.

The uptrend is expected to resume towards $13.03, which is pointed by the upper channel, upon completion of the pullback.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

soybean

Comments

1000 characters

