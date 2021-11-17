ANL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.61%)
ASC 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
ASL 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.34%)
BOP 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.68%)
BYCO 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.52%)
FCCL 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.34%)
FFBL 26.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.42%)
FFL 11.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
FNEL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
GGGL 17.83 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.91%)
GGL 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.56%)
JSCL 20.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.21%)
KAPCO 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.84%)
KEL 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.17%)
MDTL 2.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.4%)
MLCF 36.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.55%)
NETSOL 118.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-1.87%)
PACE 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.53%)
PAEL 25.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.05%)
PIBTL 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.97%)
POWER 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.2%)
PRL 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.74%)
PTC 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.96%)
SILK 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.47%)
SNGP 41.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.23%)
TELE 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.89%)
TRG 120.67 Decreased By ▼ -10.36 (-7.91%)
UNITY 27.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.17%)
WTL 2.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.86%)
BR100 4,806 Decreased By ▼ -38.28 (-0.79%)
BR30 20,652 Decreased By ▼ -569.71 (-2.68%)
KSE100 46,367 Decreased By ▼ -175.76 (-0.38%)
KSE30 18,015 Decreased By ▼ -82.97 (-0.46%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,628
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,280,362
27024hr
0.84% positivity
Sindh
473,293
Punjab
442,068
Balochistan
33,422
Islamabad
107,383
KPK
179,276
Shanghai aluminium hits near six-month low as stockpiles rise

Reuters 17 Nov 2021

Shanghai aluminium fell nearly 4% on Wednesday to its lowest in nearly six months as weak property data and rising warehouse inventories in China pressured prices.

The most-traded January aluminium contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange declined as much as 3.7% to 18,280 yuan ($2,862.60) a tonne, its lowest since May 26.

Stockpiles of the metal, which is used widely in construction, transportation and consumer goods, rose to the highest since June 4 at 307,779 tonnes in ShFE warehouses. Trading inventories of the metal in China hit a six-month high of 1 million tonnes.

Meanwhile, data released earlier this week showed China's property woes worsened on all fronts in October amid deeper contractions in construction starts and investment by developers.

Weighing on investor sentiment towards China's vast real estate sector has been a liquidity crisis that was triggered by debt woes at property giant China Evergrande Group.

Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange, however, rose 0.5% to $2,588 a tonne by 0317 GMT, supported by a decline in LME warehouse inventories to a two-year low of 959,975 tonnes.

LME cash aluminium flipped to a premium, of $5.90 a tonne, over the three-month contract for the first time since Sept. 2, indicating tightening nearby supplies.

Fundamentals

  • LME copper rose 0.3% to $9,598 a tonne, nickel advanced 0.4% to $19,480 a tonne and lead fell 0.6% to $2,294 a tonne.

  • ShFE copper declined 0.8% to 70,240 yuan a tonne, nickel shed 1.2% to 142,560 yuan a tonne and lead lost 1.3% to 15,060 yuan a tonne.

aluminium

