ANL 16.41 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.8%)
ASC 13.28 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.22%)
ASL 16.29 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.87%)
BOP 8.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.13%)
FCCL 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.6%)
FFBL 25.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
FFL 12.08 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.09%)
FNEL 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
GGGL 17.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.74%)
GGL 34.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.03%)
HUMNL 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.02%)
JSCL 20.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 29.90 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (5.28%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.2%)
MDTL 2.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.28%)
MLCF 35.85 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.43%)
NETSOL 115.70 Increased By ▲ 3.70 (3.3%)
PACE 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
PAEL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.81%)
PIBTL 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.86%)
POWER 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
PRL 15.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
PTC 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.2%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.44%)
SNGP 41.83 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.02%)
TELE 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.38%)
TRG 124.95 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (2.84%)
UNITY 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
WTL 2.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.42%)
BR100 4,773 Increased By ▲ 57.35 (1.22%)
BR30 20,703 Increased By ▲ 331.48 (1.63%)
KSE100 46,096 Increased By ▲ 359.54 (0.79%)
KSE30 17,912 Increased By ▲ 165.57 (0.93%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,618
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,280,092
21624hr
0.65% positivity
Sindh
473,250
Punjab
441,965
Balochistan
33,408
Islamabad
107,364
KPK
179,190
Nov 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Google commits $740mn to Australia months after threatening pull-out

Reuters 16 Nov 2021

SYDNEY: Google will spend A$1 billion ($736 million) in Australia over five years, the tech giant said on Tuesday, just months after it threatened to pull its services from the country in response to tougher government regulation.

The main operating unit of Alphabet Inc said it planned to expand cloud infrastructure, set up a research hub staffed by Australian researchers and engineers and partner with science agency the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO).

Google Australia Managing Director Mel Silva, who earlier this year threatened to block Google's search engine in the country, said the spending plan would bring significant technology resources and investment.

Google wins UK legal case over iPhone tracking

Attending the funding announcement in Sydney, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said it was a "A$1 billion vote of confidence" in Australia's digital economy strategy, which aims to put the country in the top 10 digital economies around the world by 2030.

"The decision by Google has major benefits for Australian businesses as we engage with the economic recovery before us," Morrison said. "It will bring more to STEM jobs to our shores across engineering, computing science and AI," he added, using the acronym for science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Silva threatened during hearings in Australia's parliament in January to block Google's search engine to avoid laws forcing the company and social media operator Facebook Inc to pay news outlets for content posted to their websites.

However, the law went ahead and Google backed away from its threat. Both Google and Facebook instead struck licencing deals with most of Australia's main media companies.

The federal government is scheduled to begin a review of the law's effectiveness in March.

Australia has also said it plans to make large internet companies take legal responsibilty for defamation and misinformation hosted on their platforms, a change which the technology sector has largely opposed.

"We need to put in an equal amount of effort into making sure the digital world is safe and secure and trusted," Morrison said.

