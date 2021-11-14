ANL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
ASC 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.77%)
ASL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.6%)
BOP 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.39%)
BYCO 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.12%)
FCCL 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.08%)
FFBL 25.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
FFL 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.95%)
FNEL 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 18.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.96%)
GGL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.79%)
HUMNL 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.39%)
JSCL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.13%)
KAPCO 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
KEL 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.57%)
MDTL 2.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (4.17%)
MLCF 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.5%)
NETSOL 113.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
PACE 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-5.22%)
PAEL 25.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
POWER 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.79%)
PRL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.87%)
PTC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.76%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.84%)
SNGP 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.3%)
TELE 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.48%)
TRG 123.86 Decreased By ▼ -4.69 (-3.65%)
UNITY 28.95 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.73%)
WTL 2.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.5%)
BR100 4,727 Decreased By ▼ -72.31 (-1.51%)
BR30 20,663 Decreased By ▼ -301.07 (-1.44%)
KSE100 45,749 Decreased By ▼ -599.03 (-1.29%)
KSE30 17,726 Decreased By ▼ -255.53 (-1.42%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Concern voiced over increase in prices of DAP, urea

Recorder Report 14 Nov 2021

KARACHI: Chairman of National Business Group Pakistan and President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF), Mian Zahid Hussain has said that the government should take notice of the increase in DAP and urea prices, as it would affect the production of wheat and tomatoes.

In various parts of Punjab, instead of Rs 7,300, DAP is being sold at Rs 8,500 to Rs 10,000 while urea which is supposed to be sold at the rate of Rs 1,760 per bag is available at Rs 2,200 to Rs 2,500.

The government should take immediate steps to curb the black marketing of DAP and urea. He noted that the government provides a subsidy of Rs 1000 per sack to the farmers but due to bureaucratic problems, it is very difficult for the farmers to get it, so they sell the voucher for Rs 300 to the agents.

He lauded the decision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan to focus on welfare of small farmers.

He said that the decision of the Prime Minister to modernize the agriculture sector is commendable, which included subsidies and soft loans for purchase of fertilizer, seeds, and pesticides.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that agriculture can never be developed on modern lines unless the government starts supporting small farmers. He said that there is a fear of water shortage for the Rabi crop, which will be detrimental to the farmers and for the food security.

Therefore, strict measures should be taken against the theft of water from canals while farmers should be freed from loan sharks, middlemen, and hoarders, he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Wheat Imran Khan tomatoes Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum Mian Zahid Hussain Small farmers

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these 5 survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Concern voiced over increase in prices of DAP, urea

SBP enhances banks' CRR to 6pc

Delay in setting up of merchant LNG terminals: Ogra identifies certain bottlenecks

Steel firm booked for 'illegally' removing goods from warehouse

Disaffection by allies, electoral reforms: Stiff opposition leaves beleaguered PM with 3 options

SC registrar raises objections on Siraj Durrani's bail plea

NTDC: Azaz forced to resign?

Performance info: SECP directs insurance cos to submit annual statements

Biden, Xi to hold virtual summit tomorrow

Registration of social media cos begins under new rules

Journalist killed as minibus hit by bomb in Kabul

Read more stories