Palm set for weekly rise on expectations of slowing output

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Friday, tracking gains in rivals, and headed for a weekly climb as investors weighed worries about slowing November production against weaker demand.

The benchmark palm oil contract for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 83 ringgit, or 1.7%, to 4,964 ringgit ($1,191.26) a tonne during early trade.

Fundamentals