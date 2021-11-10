South Korea's MFG tenders for up to 140,000 tonnes corn

HAMBURG: South Korea's Major Feedmill Group (MFG) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 140,000 tonnes of animal feed corn, European traders said on Wednesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is also Nov. 10, they said.

The corn was sought from optional origins in two consignments of 55,000 to 70,000 tonnes, with shipment periods in December 2021 and January/February 2022 for arrival in South Korea in February 2022.

The first consignment is for arrival in South Korea around Feb. 8.

Shipment was sought between Dec. 26 and Jan. 24 if sourced from the US Pacific Northwest coast, between Dec. 6 and Jan. 4 if sourced from the US Gulf or Black Sea region/east Europe, between Dec. 1 and Dec. 30 if from South America or between Dec. 11 and Jan. 9 if from South Africa.

The second consignment is for arrival in South Korea around Feb. 20.

Shipment was sought between Jan. 7 and Feb. 5 if sourced from the US Pacific Northwest coast, between Dec. 18 and Jan. 16 if sourced from the US Gulf or Black Sea region/east Europe, between Dec. 13 and Jan. 11 if from South America or between Dec. 23 and Jan. 21 if from South Africa.

The MFG was asking for separate price offers for corn sourced only from South America or South Africa.