ANL 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-6.67%)
ASC 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.51%)
ASL 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.82%)
BOP 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.92%)
BYCO 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.33%)
FCCL 19.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-4.08%)
FFBL 24.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.12%)
FFL 13.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-6.87%)
FNEL 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
GGGL 17.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-6.47%)
GGL 33.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-7.39%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.58%)
JSCL 20.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.62%)
KAPCO 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.7%)
KEL 3.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.23%)
MDTL 2.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-7.41%)
MLCF 36.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-4.71%)
NETSOL 113.80 Decreased By ▼ -4.89 (-4.12%)
PACE 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-6.85%)
PAEL 25.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.1%)
PIBTL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.87%)
POWER 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.44%)
PRL 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-5.11%)
PTC 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-4.39%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.78%)
SNGP 41.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.67%)
TELE 17.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-5.39%)
TRG 128.33 Decreased By ▼ -5.22 (-3.91%)
UNITY 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-6.72%)
WTL 2.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-4.26%)
KSE100 46,423 Decreased By ▼ -691.98 (-1.47%)
KSE30 17,986 Decreased By ▼ -272.25 (-1.49%)
Palm oil drops over 2% on demand concerns, weaker rival oils

Reuters 09 Nov 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures declined on Tuesday, falling for a second session of the last three, as losses in rival oils and concerns that a slowdown in demand would raise inventories weighed on sentiment.

The benchmark palm oil contract for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 126 ringgit, or 2.57%, to 4,769 ringgit ($1,146.95) a tonne by the midday break.

"Physical prices are holding strong but futures in Bursa Malaysia is coming down fast," a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

Weaker Dalian palm olein and overnight drop in soyoil prices, and concerns over lower Indian imports are weighing in, the trader added.

A typical low palm oil production cycle ahead will likely draw down stock levels but potential slower exports due to high prices, India edible oil duties, post-festive season and the upcoming winter season could keep inventories elevated, Refinitiv Agriculture Research said in a note.

"If key destinations slow down their purchases in the weeks ahead, we expect ending stocks build-up sooner, weighing on the palm market," Refinitiv wrote.

A higher-than-expected forecast of 1.7% rise in October production by the Malaysian Palm Oil Association on Monday have also stoked concerns that inventories may rise faster than previously estimated.

The Malaysian Palm Oil Board is scheduled to release official data on Wednesday.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract fell 1.4%, while its palm oil contract slipped 1%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.3%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

