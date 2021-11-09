ANL 18.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
ASC 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.45%)
ASL 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.39%)
BOP 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.8%)
BYCO 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.18%)
FCCL 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.71%)
FFBL 25.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.62%)
FFL 14.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.85%)
FNEL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.05%)
GGGL 19.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.62%)
GGL 36.55 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.73%)
HUMNL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.71%)
JSCL 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.37%)
KAPCO 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.7%)
KEL 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.83%)
MDTL 2.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.88%)
MLCF 38.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.19%)
NETSOL 118.69 Decreased By ▼ -8.56 (-6.73%)
PACE 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
PAEL 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.14%)
PIBTL 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.12%)
POWER 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.08%)
PRL 17.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.71%)
PTC 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.58%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.37%)
SNGP 42.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.36%)
TELE 18.93 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.77%)
TRG 133.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-1.52%)
UNITY 30.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.33%)
WTL 2.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.37%)
BR100 4,929 Decreased By ▼ -40.26 (-0.81%)
BR30 21,952 Decreased By ▼ -260.49 (-1.17%)
KSE100 47,115 Decreased By ▼ -180.76 (-0.38%)
KSE30 18,258 Decreased By ▼ -97.25 (-0.53%)
Iron ore languishes on weak China demand

Reuters 09 Nov 2021

MANILA: Iron ore futures languished on Monday, as benchmark prices collapsed under $100 a tonne due to weak Chinese demand and swelling portside inventory of the steelmaking raw material, but the country’s upbeat October exports data lent some support.

The most-traded January iron ore on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange slipped 0.1% to 562 yuan ($87.84) a tonne by 0240 GMT, trimming early losses but was down for an eighth consecutive session.

Iron ore’s December contract on the Singapore Exchange slumped 1.5% to $90.10 a tonne, after initially trading at $89.45. Spot 62%-grade iron ore for delivery to China from top supplier Australia traded at $94.50 a tonne on Friday, the lowest since May 2020, based on SteelHome consultancy data. Atilla Widnell, managing director at Singapore-based Navigate Commodities, said he had updated his short-term target price to $97.92-$101.16 a tonne CFR China for the fourth quarter, from an earlier range of $76-$98.

Weekly shipments from Australia and Brazil plunged last week by an estimated 4.5 million tonnes as prices tumbled, after rising in prior weeks. “The material decrease in Australian shipments may be an indication that output from high marginal cost producers could now be feeling the pinch from relatively low iron ore prices,” he said. Imported iron ore stocked at Chinese ports stood at 145.10 million tonnes last week, the highest since April 2019, SteelHome data showed.

Iron ore sell-offs also appeared to be easing after data on Sunday showed top steel producer and supplier China’s export growth slowed in October but beat forecasts, as global demand boomed ahead of winter holiday seasons. Construction steel rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose as much as 4.6%, but hot-rolled coil dropped by up to 1.9%. Stainless steel climbed 1.2%. Dalian coking coal slipped 0.4% but coke advanced 0.3%.

