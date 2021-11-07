ANL 18.45 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.04%)
ASC 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.39%)
ASL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.55%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.15%)
BYCO 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
FCCL 20.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.21%)
FFBL 25.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.97%)
FFL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.41%)
FNEL 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5%)
GGGL 19.30 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.61%)
GGL 35.93 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (5.96%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.41%)
JSCL 21.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
KAPCO 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.64%)
KEL 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.09%)
MDTL 2.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.8%)
MLCF 38.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
NETSOL 127.25 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (1.74%)
PACE 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4%)
PAEL 27.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.05%)
PIBTL 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
POWER 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
PRL 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.07%)
PTC 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
SILK 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.39%)
SNGP 43.73 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.21%)
TELE 18.42 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.82%)
TRG 135.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.59 (-2.58%)
UNITY 30.75 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (2.74%)
WTL 2.67 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.14%)
BR100 4,969 Increased By ▲ 17.12 (0.35%)
BR30 22,213 Decreased By ▼ -56.36 (-0.25%)
KSE100 47,296 Increased By ▲ 76.62 (0.16%)
KSE30 18,356 Increased By ▲ 8.34 (0.05%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Algerian farmer's olive oil wins global recognition

AFP 07 Nov 2021

AÏN OUSSERA: Hakim Alileche left a successful career in graphic design and moved to the Algerian countryside to produce "magic potion" -- organic olive oil that has won him international recognition.

The 48-year-old says he chose the Ain Oussera plateau for its cheap land and water supply.

His oil won first prize at the Dubai Olive Oil Competition in the Extra Virgin Early Harvest category in February 2021 and in May he won silver at the Japan Olive Oil Prize.

"These honours really reassured us because it means we were right," he said.

The farm of some 40 hectares (100 acres) has over 15,000 olive trees, and so far 9,000 have started producing.

"I started planting them bit by bit from 2005. I like farming and I've been fond of olive trees since I was little," he said. "In Algeria, it's a sacred tree."

Producing organic olive oil "puts me right into this mood of respect and protection for the planet," he said.

He has visited several other producing countries -- Bosnia-Herzegovina, Greece, France and Italy to learn about production methods.

"These trees have never had any chemical treatment and I will do everything to make it stay that way," he said, clasping a goblet of oil freshly extracted from his modern Italian press. "It's really food and medicine," he said, taking a sip of the fragrant liquid before heading out to supervise workers harvesting olives in the orchard.

'Very high quality'

As with every year since entering into production, Alileche is picking his olives early, in a country where the harvest doesn't start until mid-November.

"An early harvest allows you to get all the benefits of the olives, all the natural antioxidants," he said.

The olives are scraped off the branches by hand to avoid damaging the trees, and fall on a tarpaulin on the ground to then be scooped into crates and hauled off to the press.

"Crushing them the same day avoids the olives oxidising," Alileche said.

"Our oil is a very high quality that we want to get certified in Europe" as organic, Alileche said.

He has labelled his oil Dahbia, the name of both his mother and his wife.

The production process "respects the entire ecological system: no pollution, no fertilisers".

The oil's free acidity -- a measure of quality whereby the lower the figure, the better the oil -- is 0.16 percent, just a fifth of the 0.8 percent limit for Extra Virgin oil.

"At the mill, we don't touch the olives much," he said. "We wash them, press them and finally bottle the oil."

That breaks with more traditional practices, he added.

"Before, people wouldn't wash the olives and they would sit exposed for long periods in bags in the open air, which changed the taste of the oil."

Alileche's farm benefits from a drip irrigation system, but he fears that climate change could threaten his livelihood, bringing both drought and early summer hailstorms.

"A quarter of an hour of hail and it's all gone," he said. "You'd have to wait five years for the olive tree to recover."

Hakim Alileche olive oil

Comments

1000 characters

Algerian farmer's olive oil wins global recognition

Cabinet to discuss inflation, other issues on Tuesday

Revenue boost: FBR board chalks out measures

New terminals: Cabinet asks PD to ensure pipeline capacity allocation availability

US Congress passes giant Biden infrastructure bill

POS integration: List of 608 Tier-1 retailers unveiled

Govt focusing on better education: PM

Inefficient power, RLNG sectors: PSO receivables hit Rs380.464bn mark

Ban on TLP lifted?

PDM announces 'decisive' anti-govt movement

5-day visit begins today: OIC envoy to assess grave situation in IIOJK: FO

Read more stories