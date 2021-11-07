CM gets briefing about sugar stocks, vows to stabilize prices

LAHORE: The Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar Saturday chaired a high-level meeting during which he was briefed about sugar stocks and demand in the province. It was decided in the meeting to take all necessary steps to stabilize the sugar prices.

The Chief Minister said that all possible administrative measures would be taken to ensure sale of sugar at fixed prices.

He said that indiscriminate action against hoarders and profiteers will be continued and no one will be allowed to exploit the interest of the common man.

He further asserted that no one will be allowed to hoard sugar. Artificial increase in sugar price will not be tolerated. People cannot be left alone at the mercy of profiteers.

Usman Buzdar directed to take all necessary steps for the immediate start of the crushing season. The Chief Minister gave necessary instructions to Minister Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal in this regard.

The government will take every decision in the best interest of the country and to safeguard the rights of the common man. He said that the administration should ensure availability of sugar in small shops in order to stabilize the market. The sugar situation should be reviewed on a daily basis.

The CM gave necessary instructions to the Advocate General regarding court orders. The CM was informed that there is an ample stock of sugar in the province including Lahore. Sugar is available at Rs. 90/kg in 200 mega stores and small shops.

