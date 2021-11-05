ANL 18.73 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.57%)
ASC 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.02%)
ASL 18.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.22%)
BOP 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.72%)
BYCO 7.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.48%)
FFBL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.77%)
FFL 14.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
FNEL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.04%)
GGGL 18.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.9%)
GGL 34.25 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1%)
HUMNL 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.13%)
JSCL 22.15 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.83%)
KAPCO 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.99%)
KEL 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
MDTL 2.89 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.05%)
MLCF 39.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.82%)
NETSOL 130.48 Increased By ▲ 5.41 (4.33%)
PACE 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (8.55%)
PAEL 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.79%)
POWER 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.96%)
PRL 17.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.95%)
PTC 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.9%)
SILK 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.17%)
SNGP 44.25 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.4%)
TELE 18.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.38%)
TRG 137.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.15%)
UNITY 31.01 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (3.61%)
WTL 2.74 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.79%)
BR100 4,958 Increased By ▲ 6.6 (0.13%)
BR30 22,348 Increased By ▲ 79.38 (0.36%)
KSE100 47,440 Increased By ▲ 220.42 (0.47%)
KSE30 18,396 Increased By ▲ 48.33 (0.26%)
CBOT corn may bounce to $5.68-1/4, correction ending

Reuters 05 Nov 2021

SINGAPORE: CBOT corn may test a resistance at $5.63-1/4 per bushel, a break above which could lead to a gain into $5.68-1/4 to $5.73-1/4 range.

The correction from the Nov. 2 high of $5.86 seems to be ending around a support at $5.55-1/2, the 38.2% retracement, as suggested by a rising trendline.

After the consecutive retreat over the past three days, bulls could be preparing a counterattack. A break below $5.55-1/2 may cause a fall into $5.46-1/4 to $5.50-1/2 range.

On the daily chart, the current correction was triggered by the upper trendline of a wedge. It is classified as a pullback towards the dotted trendline.

The pullback is likely to end around the dotted line, followed by a rise towards $5.76-1/2.

