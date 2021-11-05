Gold prices recover

KARACHI: Gold prices on Thursday regained its ground on the local market, traders said. The fresh increase of Rs2800 drove gold prices to Rs120, 200 per tola. With an increase of Rs2400, the yellow metal value grew to Rs103, 052 per 10 grams.

On the global market, it was quoted for $1779 an ounce. Silver was available for Rs1420 per tola; Rs1217.42 per 10 grams and Rs23.73 per ounce, traders said.

