ANL 18.26 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (11.96%)
ASC 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.62%)
ASL 17.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.82%)
BOP 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.8%)
BYCO 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.81%)
FCCL 20.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.75%)
FFBL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.46%)
FFL 14.70 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (11.53%)
FNEL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (22.73%)
GGGL 18.72 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (10.12%)
GGL 34.25 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (6.7%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
JSCL 22.00 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (6.69%)
KAPCO 28.74 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.73%)
KEL 3.63 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.61%)
MDTL 2.60 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (22.07%)
MLCF 38.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-3.68%)
NETSOL 123.44 Increased By ▲ 9.49 (8.33%)
PACE 4.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (9.77%)
PAEL 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.36%)
PIBTL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.23%)
POWER 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.94%)
PRL 17.86 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.51%)
PTC 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (8.14%)
SILK 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.38%)
SNGP 43.21 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (3.75%)
TELE 18.23 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (5.38%)
TRG 136.10 Increased By ▲ 7.61 (5.92%)
UNITY 29.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.54%)
WTL 2.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.82%)
BR100 4,941 Increased By ▲ 29.27 (0.6%)
BR30 22,100 Increased By ▲ 265.35 (1.22%)
KSE100 47,160 Increased By ▲ 127.79 (0.27%)
KSE30 18,329 Increased By ▲ 54.37 (0.3%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Nintendo cuts full-year Switch sales forecast to 24mn units

Reuters 04 Nov 2021

TOKYO: Japan's Nintendo Co Ltd on Thursday cut its Switch sales forecast to 24 million units from 25.5 million units previously for the year ending in March, as global chip shortages affect production.

Nintendo sold 8.28 million units of its Switch console in the six months to end September, compared to 12.53 million in the same period a year earlier.

The global ship shortage is hampering efforts by the Kyoto-based firm to boost sales of its aging Switch device, which is in its fifth year on the market.

Nintendo launched the $349.99 Switch OLED model on Oct. 8 ahead of the year-end shopping season but it remains in short supply in many markets.

With console gaming a cyclical business and Nintendo highly dependent on a single system, the timing of Switch peak sales is the focus of intense debate among investors and analysts.

Early data points to the improved Switch OLED model giving sales a bump. However, some observers worry that many buyers are likely upgraders rather than new customers, diminishing the potential bounce for software sales.

"Our main concern is still a lackluster game pipeline combined with a sharply declining tie-ratio that is likely to drive earnings lower," Jefferies analyst Atul Goyal, who has downgraded Nintendo to underperform, wrote ahead of earnings.

Tie-ratio is a closely watched indicator that refers to the amount of software bought by hardware owners.

However, most analysts remain bullish, with 11 of 18 analysts having a "strong buy" or "buy" rating on the stock, according to Refinitiv data.

Nintendo shares have declined by around 25% this year.

nintendo

Comments

1000 characters

Nintendo cuts full-year Switch sales forecast to 24mn units

3 essential items: PM announces relief package

CCoE set to approve oil, gas sector uplift plan today

Collateral-free lending: 8 banks picked to facilitate SMEs

Ufone signs Rs21bn syndicated financing for 4G services

PML-N terms it ‘a fraud package’

Price stabilization: Tarin directs Punjab CS to provide sugar to KP govt

Recovery of Rs815bn by NAB: Senate body decides to summon AGP, NAB auditor

Rupee depreciation, rising inflation: Senate panel dissatisfied with explanations

Govt has taken significant steps for industrial revolution, says Fawad

FCA for September: Nepra likely to allow KE Rs3 hike

Read more stories