CBOT corn may stabilise around $5.68-1/4, uptrend steady

SINGAPORE: CBOT corn may stabilise in a support zone of $5.65 to $5.68-1/4 per bushel and resume its rise, as a wave (3) from $5.33 looks incomplete.

Deep as it is, the correction from the Nov. 2 high of $5.86 followed the completion of a small five-wave cycle. It is observed that the preceding rally also adopted impulsive wave mode.

The starting point of the wave (3) is fixed at $5.33.

Its structure suggests a partial completion. The pivotal level is at $5.65, a break below which may open the way towards $5.50-3/4 to $5.57-3/4.

On the daily chart, there is a false break above a resistance of $5.76-1/2 and a falling trendline.

This failure raised an alarm at a possible extension of the wedge.

As long as corn could stabilise around a support at $5.65-1/2, it may keep testing the trendline of the wedge.

