ANL 16.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.79%)
ASC 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
ASL 18.02 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.95%)
BOP 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
BYCO 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
FCCL 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.74%)
FFBL 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.62%)
FFL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.83%)
FNEL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.44%)
GGGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.47%)
GGL 31.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.63%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.82%)
JSCL 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.67%)
KAPCO 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.05%)
KEL 3.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.3%)
MLCF 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.62%)
NETSOL 113.45 Increased By ▲ 3.35 (3.04%)
PACE 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
PAEL 27.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.29%)
POWER 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
PRL 16.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.91%)
PTC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
SILK 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.08%)
TELE 17.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
TRG 127.85 Increased By ▲ 3.87 (3.12%)
UNITY 29.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.55%)
WTL 2.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.22%)
BR100 4,943 Increased By ▲ 24.62 (0.5%)
BR30 21,672 Increased By ▲ 287.32 (1.34%)
KSE100 47,310 Increased By ▲ 197.15 (0.42%)
KSE30 18,402 Increased By ▲ 58.54 (0.32%)
Markets

South Africa to get $8.5bn from rich nations to give up coal

AFP 03 Nov 2021

GLASGOW: South Africa on Tuesday won a commitment from a group of rich nations for at least $8.5 billion and technical assistance to help the country's transition to a low-carbon economy.

France, Germany, Britain and the US, as well as the EU, signed the accord with Johannesburg at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow to help ensure a "just transition" for South Africa's coal-dependent economy, they said in a statement.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa hailed the deal as "a watershed moment... proof that we can take ambitious climate action while increasing our energy security, creating jobs and harnessing new opportunities for investment, with support from developed economies".

The donors will provide initial funding of $8.5 billion (7.3 billion euros) over three to five years in "grants, concessional loans, investments and risk-sharing instruments, notably to involve the private sector", the statement said.

The agreement, which is accompanied by a technical assistance component, focuses in particular on transforming the country's electricity generation system.

South Africa france EU Germany Britain Cyril Ramaphosa coal carbon economy.

