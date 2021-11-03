Japan rubber futures drop nearly 2pc

TOKYO: Japanese rubber futures fell nearly 2% on Tuesday after central bank minutes showed concern about the fragility of economic recovery.

Osaka Exchange’s rubber contract for April delivery finished down 3.9 yen or 1.7% at 226.5 yen per kg.

Bank of Japan members agreed that Japan must maintain its ultra-easy monetary policy to support a fragile economy, even as other central banks begin to whittle down stimulus in response to rising inflation, according to minutes released on Tuesday.

The rubber contract on the Shanghai futures exchange for January delivery declined by 2.8% to end the day at 14,390 yuan per tonne.