ANL 16.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.79%)
ASC 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
ASL 18.02 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.95%)
BOP 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
BYCO 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
FCCL 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.74%)
FFBL 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.62%)
FFL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.83%)
FNEL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.44%)
GGGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.47%)
GGL 31.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.63%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.82%)
JSCL 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.67%)
KAPCO 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.05%)
KEL 3.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.3%)
MLCF 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.62%)
NETSOL 113.45 Increased By ▲ 3.35 (3.04%)
PACE 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
PAEL 27.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.29%)
POWER 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
PRL 16.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.91%)
PTC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
SILK 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.08%)
TELE 17.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
TRG 127.85 Increased By ▲ 3.87 (3.12%)
UNITY 29.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.55%)
WTL 2.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.22%)
BR100 4,919 Increased By ▲ 16.74 (0.34%)
BR30 21,384 Increased By ▲ 55.29 (0.26%)
KSE100 47,113 Increased By ▲ 85.08 (0.18%)
KSE30 18,343 Increased By ▲ 72.55 (0.4%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wheat futures ease on supply questions after hitting highest price since 2012

Reuters 03 Nov 2021

CHICAGO: Chicago wheat futures rose to their highest level in almost nine years on Tuesday, as the declining condition of the US winter crop raised worries over global supply at a time of tight global stocks and strong international demand.

US oat futures also hit contract highs on Tuesday, and in Europe, the Paris-based most-traded March wheat contract hit a 13-1/2 year high of 289.00 euros per tonne.

But as the session continued, US wheat prices eased on profit taking and talk of higher interest rates gave a boost to the US dollar, traders said.

“The market is trying to test how high the price has to get in order to slow down demand,” said Don Roose, president of Iowa-based US Commodities.

Also on Tuesday, corn futures fell slightly. Soybeans gained ground after a US Department of Agriculture report showed slower-than-expected harvest progress.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.38% at $7.94-1/4 as of 1602 GMT, after hitting a December 2012 high of $8.07 a bushel in earlier trade.

US corn was down 0.82% at $5.74-1/4 a bushel and soybeans gained 0.06% to $12.49-1/4 a bushel.

The early-session rally in wheat was given a boost by a US Agriculture Department report on Monday afternoon, which showed good-to-excellent ratings for the US winter wheat crop fell to 45% - bucking analysts’ expectation for an improvement.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s main state wheat buying agency said it bought about 1.268 million metric tonnes of milling wheat in a massive deal that exceeded some traders’ expectations.

Now, traders are starting to keep a close eye on the size of the wheat harvest coming out of the Southern Hemisphere, and whether that may alleviate some supply concerns.

“We’re seeing the Australian wheat crop getting bigger and Argentina crops are large, too,” Roose said. “So there is wheat available right now in the market.”

Wheat wheat crop wheat export wheat rates

Comments

Comments are closed.

Wheat futures ease on supply questions after hitting highest price since 2012

Govt reopens Chaman border crossing

First semi-final berth since 2012: Pakistan through to last-four after convincing win

Govt ‘unveils’ plan to further hike power tariff

PM to announce relief package today

Azfar Ahsan appointed BoI chairman

Services Hotel sell-off: PC given green light

Summit sees new pledges on cutting methane, saving forests

Dozens killed as blasts, gunfire hit Kabul hospital

Taliban ban use of foreign currency

Manufacturing on toll basis: Provinces will continue to levy, collect GST on services: PRAs

Read more stories