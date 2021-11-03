Costa Rica coffee exports dip in Oct

SAN JOSE: Costa Rican coffee exports fell 29.6% in October compared to the same month last year due to tight supplies driven by a tree renovation program that has cut into the crop’s production, the head of national coffee institute ICAFE said on Monday.

Coffee shipments in October, the first month of the 2021/2022 harvesting season, totalled 12,263 60-kg bags, the lowest monthly volume of exports from the Central American country since October 2019, according to ICAFE data.