Ukraine 2022 winter wheat sowing 91pc complete

KYIV: Ukrainian farms had sown almost 6.1 million hectares of winter wheat for the 2022 harvest as of Nov 1, equating to 91% of the expected area of 6.66 million hectares, the agriculture ministry said on Tuesday.

In October, the ministry forecast the sowing area under wheat at 6.68 million hectares.

Winter wheat accounts for 95% of Ukraine’s total wheat sowing area.

Farmers sowed a total of 6.105 million hectares of winter wheat for the 2021 harvest.

A major grain grower and exporter globally, Ukraine plans to harvest a record 80.3 million tonnes of grain in 2021.