CBOT soybeans may retest $12.58, consolidation to end this week

Reuters 02 Nov 2021

SINGAPORE: The CBOT soybean January contract may retest a resistance at $12.58 per bushel, a break above which could lead to a gain into $12.65-1/4 to $12.74-1/2 range.

The contract still struggles around a falling trendline.

The tug-of-war between bulls and bears becomes sticky.

Trending signals may turn clearer when the contract gets out of the range of $12.35-1/2 to $12.58.

The bias looks a bit towards the upside, as the contract managed to deeply pierce above the trendline.

On the daily chart, the contract remains below the channel line and above a support at $12.40.

The current sideways move may end this week, followed by strong surge towards $12.67-1/2 to $ 12.89-1/2 range of a deep fall towards $12.08-3/4 to $12.23 range.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

