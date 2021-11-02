Copper falls 1% as iron ore market tumbles, central bank meetings loom

Copper prices fell on Tuesday as a tumbling iron ore market weighed on trader sentiment, while caution ahead of key central bank meetings due this week pressured the metal used to gauge global economic health.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 1% at $9,457 a tonne, as of 0536 GMT, while the most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange declined 0.9% to 69,590 yuan ($10,874.12) a tonne.

The most-traded Dalian iron ore futures were near a one-year low on steel production controls and sluggish downstream consumption, accelerated by a debt crisis at property giant China Evergrande Group.

Copper is widely used in construction, manufacturing and power, making it a good indicator for global economic health.

The trading volume was thin as market participants were waiting for more cues from a US Federal Reserve meeting on interest rates, which could impact economic growth and liquidity in the financial markets.

"The dramatic drop in iron ore and the upcoming Fed meeting causes a few people to stay side-lined so volumes are pretty thin across base metals," commodities broker Anna Stablum of Marex Spectron said.

"Sentiment onshore is not great. Property is definitely a concern," she said.

Fundamentals