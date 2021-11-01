ANL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.86%)
ASC 13.88 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.04%)
ASL 17.85 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.06%)
BOP 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.13%)
BYCO 7.47 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.21%)
FCCL 21.54 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (10.46%)
FFBL 26.48 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (15.53%)
FFL 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (5.31%)
FNEL 8.59 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (17.03%)
GGGL 17.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.64%)
GGL 32.70 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (5.48%)
HUMNL 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.86%)
JSCL 21.00 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (10.64%)
KAPCO 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.24%)
KEL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.13%)
MDTL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (7.98%)
MLCF 40.25 Increased By ▲ 3.76 (10.3%)
NETSOL 110.10 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (2.58%)
PACE 4.37 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.55%)
PAEL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (4.78%)
PIBTL 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.53%)
POWER 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (6.76%)
PRL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.9%)
PTC 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.65%)
SILK 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.11%)
SNGP 40.80 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.26%)
TELE 17.11 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.01%)
TRG 123.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.84 (-2.24%)
UNITY 29.60 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (4.59%)
WTL 2.46 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (5.13%)
BR100 4,902 Increased By ▲ 126.72 (2.65%)
BR30 21,329 Increased By ▲ 829.93 (4.05%)
KSE100 47,028 Increased By ▲ 808.91 (1.75%)
KSE30 18,271 Increased By ▲ 329.3 (1.84%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Brewing China demand trouble pushes copper to 2-week low

Reuters 01 Nov 2021

LONDON: Copper prices slipped to their lowest level in more than two weeks on Monday as worries about demand in top consumer China and a stronger dollar spurred selling, but dwindling inventories outside China helped provide support.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange was little changed at $9,500 a tonne at 1046 GMT after earlier hitting $9,418, its lowest since Oct. 13.

"Copper stocks jumped in Shanghai, the overall number isn't high, but it could be the start of a trend, which would suggest weaker Chinese demand," a copper trader said.

Inventories: Stocks of copper in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose more than 20% to 49,237 tonnes last week.

In LME-registered warehouses, copper stocks at 131,300 have nearly halved since late August. Cancelled warrants - metal earmarked for delivery - at 76% suggest LME copper stocks will fall further over coming days.

Energy crisis pushes copper towards best week since 2016

China: Concern about Chinese demand was reinforced by the official manufacturing Purchasing Manager's Index slipping to 49.2 in October, from 49.6 in September.

However, that was partly offset by the Caixin/Markit PMI rising to a four-month high of 50.6 in October, as new orders rose and disruptive power shortages eased.

Dollar: A strengthening US currency makes dollar-priced commodities more expensive for holders of other currencies, which would weigh on demand.

Technicals: Copper is testing support in the $9,540 and $9,470 area where the 100-day and 50-day moving averages currently sit. A break below could see the market trying to test $9,300 - the 200-day moving average.

"Buyers will need to defend current prices to keep hopes of gains alive," said Giles Coghlan, analyst at broker HYCM. "In a potential stagflationary environment ahead that may be a hard ask."

Tin: Shortages and historically low stocks helped tin rise 0.4% to $37,050 a tonne, close to the record high of $38,800 hit in October.

Other Metals: Aluminium gained 0.5% to $2,729 a tonne, zinc slipped 0.5% to $3,360 a tonne, lead added 0.1% to $2,386 and nickel climbed 0.4% to $19,530.

copper producer copper price Copper export

Comments

1000 characters

Brewing China demand trouble pushes copper to 2-week low

KSE-100 up over 1,000 points in intra-day trading

President Alvi promulgates third NAB ordinance

Fourth successive gain: Pakistan's rupee closes at 171.29 against US dollar

Inflation reading increases to four-month high, stands at 9.2% in October

Xiaomi partners with Air Link to manufacture smartphones in Pakistan

Digital mode of payment: 40-day grace period granted to corporate sector ends

Hazardous: Lahore tops 'air quality and pollution city' ranking

Accountability court defers indictment of Sindh CM, others in Nooriabad reference

Pakistan reports lowest daily Covid-19 cases in over a year

Pakistan expresses desire to strengthen ties with Australia, discusses Afghanistan situation

Read more stories