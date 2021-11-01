ANL 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.08%)
ASC 13.97 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.71%)
ASL 17.86 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.12%)
BOP 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.43%)
BYCO 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.39%)
FCCL 21.52 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (10.36%)
FFBL 26.48 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (15.53%)
FFL 13.34 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (5.71%)
FNEL 8.59 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (17.03%)
GGGL 17.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
GGL 33.01 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (6.48%)
HUMNL 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.14%)
JSCL 20.94 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (10.33%)
KAPCO 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.24%)
KEL 3.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.41%)
MDTL 2.17 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.88%)
MLCF 40.35 Increased By ▲ 3.86 (10.58%)
NETSOL 110.78 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (3.21%)
PACE 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.71%)
PAEL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (4.78%)
PIBTL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.33%)
POWER 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.05%)
PRL 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.16%)
PTC 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.54%)
SILK 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.41%)
SNGP 40.43 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.33%)
TELE 17.04 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.59%)
TRG 123.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.82 (-3.01%)
UNITY 29.66 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (4.81%)
WTL 2.40 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.56%)
BR100 4,847 Increased By ▲ 72.14 (1.51%)
BR30 20,859 Increased By ▲ 360.08 (1.76%)
KSE100 46,689 Increased By ▲ 470.31 (1.02%)
KSE30 18,127 Increased By ▲ 185.25 (1.03%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper bounces back as limited inventories lend support

Reuters 01 Nov 2021

Copper prices rose in thin-volume trades on Monday, rebounding from two straight weeks of declines, as tight inventories in exchange warehouses lent support.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.8% to $9,569 a tonne by 0526 GMT, having lost a combined 7.6% in the previous two weeks.

On-warrant LME copper inventories edged up slightly to 31,745 tonnes but were still hovering near their lowest since 1998 of 14,150 tonnes hit on Oct. 14, with cash premium over the three-month contract last at $312.50 a tonne, indicating tight nearby supplies.

The most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange edged down 0.3% to 70,600 yuan ($11,026.08) a tonne.

ShFE copper stocks rose for the first time in three weeks to 49,327 tonnes, but were still down some 80% from May.

China's October factory activity grew at its fastest pace in four months as new orders rose and disruptive power shortages started to ease, the Caixin/Markit private survey showed.

China is the world's biggest consumer of copper, used widely in manufacturing.

However, the relative strength in the Caixin data contrasts with an official survey released on Sunday that showed China's factory activity shrank for a second month, hurt by persistently high raw material prices and softer domestic demand.

Fundamentals

  • LME aluminium rose 1.6% to $2,760 a tonne, nickel increased 1% to $19,645 a tonne, while ShFE zinc jumped 3.1% to 24,405 yuan a tonne and ShFE tin surged 5.1% to 274,580 yuan a tonne.
Copper

Comments

1000 characters

Copper bounces back as limited inventories lend support

Digital mode of payment: 40-day grace period granted to corporate sector ends

Govt-TLP standoff ends

Weekly review: Investor sentiment remains optimistic at PSX

Delayed tariff petitions: Nepra seeks action against Discos

Wide-ranging cooperation on the cards: Russia shows interest in PSM revival

TLP: envoy expulsion demand bartered for ban withdrawal?

Man dressed as Batman's Joker injures 17 on Tokyo train

Hazardous: Lahore tops 'air quality and pollution city' ranking

'Saudi Vision 2030' provides opportunities to Pakistan: PM

'You need a break': Bumrah says India suffering 'bubble fatigue'

Read more stories