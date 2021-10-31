KARACHI: On Thursday, at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 14.545 billion and the number of lots traded at 11,368.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 5.072 billion, followed by Crude Oil (PKR 3.172 billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 2.667 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.892 billion), Silver (PKR 505.567 million), DJ (PKR 422.009 million), Natural Gas (PKR 396.235 million), Platinum (PKR 235.388 million), SP 500 (PKR 112.501 million), Copper (PKR 44.179 million) and Japan Equity (PKR 24.801 million). In Agricultural Commodities, 9 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 8.698 million were traded.

