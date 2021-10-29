Palm heads for second monthly gain on tight supply concerns

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures were on track for a second straight monthly gain amid concerns about tight supply as prices rose on Friday after two sessions of falls in a row.

The benchmark palm oil contract for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 0.93% to 4,975 ringgit a tonne in early trade, after shedding 1.66% in the previous two sessions. For the month, it was up about 8.4%.

Fundamentals