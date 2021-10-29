ANL 16.36 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.87%)
ASC 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.52%)
ASL 17.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-4.48%)
BOP 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.13%)
BYCO 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.98%)
FCCL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (5.81%)
FFBL 22.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 12.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.86%)
FNEL 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.13%)
GGGL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-4.07%)
GGL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.59%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.7%)
JSCL 18.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.91%)
KAPCO 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.43%)
KEL 3.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.14%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.93%)
MLCF 36.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.36%)
NETSOL 107.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.75%)
PACE 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.69%)
PAEL 26.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PIBTL 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.74%)
POWER 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.93%)
PRL 15.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.38%)
PTC 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
SILK 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
SNGP 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.6%)
TELE 16.61 Increased By ▲ 16.61 (0%)
TRG 126.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.93%)
UNITY 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-4.91%)
WTL 2.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.68%)
BR100 4,780 Increased By ▲ 15.12 (0.32%)
BR30 20,436 Decreased By ▼ -179.39 (-0.87%)
KSE100 46,100 Increased By ▲ 109.72 (0.24%)
KSE30 17,951 Increased By ▲ 8.73 (0.05%)
Wheat gains, set for best monthly rise since April on strong demand, supply crunch

Reuters 29 Oct 2021

SINGAPORE: Chicago wheat futures gained more ground on Friday, with the market on track for its biggest monthly rise since April, underpinned by strong demand and tightening world supplies.

Corn is poised to end October with gains, while soybeans are down for sixth month in a row.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) added 0.7% at $7.78 a bushel by 0314 GMT, closing up 1.7% on Thursday when prices hit a 2013 high of $7.80 a bushel.

Wheat is up more than 7% for the month, its best performance since April.

Soybeans have lost around 0.5% in October and corn has added more than 5% this month.

Russia will harvest more than 123 million tonnes of grain after drying and cleaning in 2021, the agriculture minister said on Thursday, cutting the official estimate after months of being more positive about the crop than main analysts have been.

Argentina's 2021/22 wheat crop is expected at 19.8 million tonnes, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said in a report, citing recent rains as its reason for increasing its previous 19.2 million tonne estimate.

Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT wheat and corn futures contracts and net sellers of soybean and soyoil contracts on Thursday, traders said. They were even in soymeal.

